Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen visits the Sandringham branch of the WI each year during her winter stay at the nearby Royal estate

The Queen has urged people to find "common ground" and to respect "different points of view".

Commentators say the remarks will be seen as referring to the Brexit debate, with MPs due to vote on the PM's deal for leaving the EU again next week.

MPs rejected the deal last week but the UK will leave on 29 March with no deal unless they can agree on a way forward.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said there was little doubt the Queen was "sending a message".

"It is impossible to imagine that the head of state would use a construction of words such as this without it being appreciated that they would be seen as a reference to the current political debate," he said.

Her words echoed the theme of her Christmas broadcast, our correspondent added.

As head of state, the Queen remains neutral on political matters and does not express her views on issues.

Speaking at an event to mark the 100 years of Sandringham Women's Institute in Norfolk, the Queen said: "The continued emphasis on patience, friendship, a strong community focus, and considering the needs of others, are as important today as they were when the group was founded all those years ago.

"Of course, every generation faces fresh challenges and opportunities.

"As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture."

She said these approaches are "timeless, and I commend them to everyone".

BBC political correspondent Laura Kuenssberg said that the royals have tried hard to stay out of the Brexit debate, but asked: "Was she hinting at something here?"

Skip Twitter post by @bbclaurak Was the Queen talking about the Brexit debate? In a speech today she said people needed to find "common ground" and "never losing sight of the bigger picture". Royals have tried v hard to stay out of the Brexit debate but was she hinting at something here? — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 24, 2019 Report

The Queen's remarks come as Prime Minister Theresa May is due to return to the House of Commons with her revised plan for Brexit on 29 January, after her deal was rejected by MPs in a historic defeat on 15 January.

MPs have also proposed a number of amendments with alternative proposals, which include delaying the 29 March deadline for leaving the EU to avoid exiting before a deal has been agreed.

Cabinet minister Amber Rudd told the BBC she was "committed" to ensuring the UK avoided a no-deal Brexit and would not rule out resigning over it.

Chancellor Philip Hammond also told an audience of businesspeople that leaving without a deal would "undermine our future prosperity".

The Queen's appeal for common ground touched on the same issues as her Christmas message, in which she urged people to treat others with respect "even with the most deeply held differences".