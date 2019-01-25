Image caption Applications in the last three months of 2018 were at levels not seen since the height of the European migrant crisis

The number of migrants waiting for their asylum claim to be processed in the UK is "unacceptably high", an internal Home Office document seen by BBC News says.

Asylum registration should be completed in 10 days, but the leaked report dated January 2019 says it was taking 17.

It also says claims at the UK's three biggest asylum centres rose more than 20% in the last three months of 2018.

The Home Office said it did not comment on leaked documents.

But asylum applications in the UK had remained broadly stable in the 18 months to September last year, it said.

According to the leaked report, applications for asylum in the UK have hit their highest level since the European migrant crisis in October 2015.

Migrants who arrived in Kent by boat in December had contributed to the rise, the leaked report says, although the Home Office told the BBC these made up only a small proportion of claims.

Registration delays

Before it can register an asylum claim, the Home Office has to interview the asylum seeker to establish their personal details.

At the interview, officials will also find out about any vulnerabilities the person might have and whether they need accommodation or financial support while their claim is being processed.

How many asylum seekers are there?

In 2017, there were 26,350 asylum applications made in the UK.

This compared with 198,255 applications made in Germany, 126,550 in Italy and 91,070 in France.

In the UK, 31.8% of 21,290 decisions awarded some protection to the asylum seeker.

According to the document, there is now a backlog of claims waiting to be processed which is "unacceptably high".

It says the delays are "unfair on those who have claimants who need us to process a significant event in their lives".

The slow processing of asylum claims could also leave the Home Office "open to criticism or possible legal challenge", it says.

The document sets out a plan for recovering from the backlog at three immigration centres across the country - known as asylum intake units.

These centres - in Kent, Bedfordshire and Croydon, south London - conducted around 78% of interviews with asylum seekers in the UK from April 2016 to March 2017.

How does someone seek asylum?

If someone wishes to stay in the UK as a refugee, they must be unable to go back to their country because of a fear of persecution, the government says.

They should apply for asylum when they arrive in the UK or as soon as they realise it would be unsafe to return to their home country.

After they have made an application, they will go to a "screening" - a meeting with an immigration officer - where they will be asked why they want asylum.

Following that, they will undergo an interview during which they are asked to explain and show evidence of how they were persecuted in their home country and why they are afraid to go back.

A decision will usually be made within six months, the government says.