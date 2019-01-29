Image copyright EPA Image caption More than 600 people were arrested in raids targeting "county lines"

The number of "county lines" - where city-based gangs exploit young people as drug runners to smaller towns - is rapidly expanding, police say.

The National Crime Agency believes there are are around 1,000 criminal networks operating more than 2,000 county lines across the UK - up from 720 a year ago.

Gangs in 23 police force areas were now involved, the agency said.

Most of the vulnerable people exploited were children aged 15-17.

"County lines" is a tactic whereby gangs in places such as London, Liverpool and Birmingham introduce untraceable phones to a different area to sell drugs at street level. Local runners - often teenagers - are used to transport the drugs.

Nikki Holland, director of investigations at the National Crime Agency, told MPs that the latest assessment showed police had "greater awareness" of the problem.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What is County Lines?

But she warned that the issue had spread from London, the West Midlands and Merseyside to involve more than half of the UK's police force areas.

Each line is believed to make £5,000 a day selling heroin and crack cocaine.

After a week of raids, police said that 600 people have been arrested and over 140 weapons seized, including 12 firearms, swords, machetes, axes and knives.

'Grooming techniques'

Police referred 40 people as potential victims of human trafficking or modern slavery and discovered 400 vulnerable adults and 600 children in need of support.

In a statement, Ms Holland said: "We know that criminal networks use high levels of violence, exploitation and abuse to ensure compliance from the vulnerable people they employ to do the day-to-day drug supply activity."

She said the police aimed "disrupt their activity and take away their assets" to block the cash flow of organised crime groups.

Police said children aged between 15 and 17 were the majority of those exploited in county lines, with both boys and girls involved.

They said the "grooming techniques" were similar to "child sexual exploitation and abuse", with gifts and attention as well as threats of violence.