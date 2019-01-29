UK

In pictures: Snowy scenes across the UK

  • 29 January 2019
Image caption Cumbria's gritters were brought into action on Tuesday - among them the recently named Spready Mercury and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang.
Image caption Roads and schools were closed across the county with drivers delayed on the A6 near the village of Shap.
Image caption Lorries and vans struggled in the snow, with Highways England seen here pulling a van out of a ditch.
Image caption But the snow was not enough to put off the driver of this three-wheeled Reliant car from venturing out in Shap.
Image caption Further south, the countryside near Thwaite in North Yorkshire looked picture-perfect with its dusting of snow.
Image caption There was also a snowy scene at Britain's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales.
Image caption The 17th Century pub, which is 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level, has been snowed in more than 50 times.
Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Graham captured this image of the city of Stirling in central Scotland on Tuesday morning.
Image caption It was business as usual as a flurry of fresh snow arrived in Glasgow.
Image caption But police were not impressed with this driver in the Highlands and their car's snowy peephole - the driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Image caption The snow failed to dampen spirits at the Up Helly Aa Viking Festival in Lerwick on the Shetland islands.
Image caption Originating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates the islands' Norse heritage.

