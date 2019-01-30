UK

Supreme Court rejects government appeal on criminal records scheme

  • 30 January 2019
The Supreme Court has rejected a government appeal against a human rights ruling won by people who claimed their lives were blighted by past minor criminal convictions.

The judges found a revised criminal records disclosure scheme was "disproportionate" in some respects.

People need to disclose their criminal record when applying for certain jobs.

The government will have to consider reform of the system, said BBC legal affairs correspondent Clive Coleman.

