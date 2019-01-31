Image copyright PA

Heavy snow is expected to fall across Wales and southern England later, bringing travel disruption for the evening rush hour.

The Met Office has upgraded weather warnings from yellow to amber for heavy snow between 14:00 to 21:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, temperatures have fallen to the lowest level this winter, with Braemar, Aberdeenshire, dropping to -14.4C (6F) this morning.

It is the lowest in the UK since -15.6C in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, in 2012.

The Met Office warns the heavy snow could cause:

Travel delays on roads which could strand some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail travel

Rural communities could be cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected

What's the forecast?

Further snow is forecast overnight into Friday, with 5-10cm (2-4in) expected in Wales and south west England.

In other parts of southern England, there could be 1-7cm (up to 3in) of snow.

BBC Weather presenter Chris Fawkes said snow and ice could cause disruption for Thursday evening's rush hour across the south west of England.

Mid and south Wales will also have snow, and it will move into central and southern parts of England, and into south east England.

The north east of England and north Scotland will also see snow showers and cold temperatures on Thursday night.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland have also recorded their lowest temperatures this winter with:

Redesdale, Northumberland, falling to -10.4C (13.3F)

Sennybridge, Powys, dropping to -9.3C (15.3F)

Magilligan, County Londonderry, falling to -8.5C (16.7F).

On Thursday morning, Southeastern Trains said 21 trains were cancelled or altered to minimise the impact of ice forming on the rails.

It will run its "winter weather timetable" on Friday - with passengers warned of peak services being busier than normal because of changes to some train times.

What warnings are in place?

There is an amber warning for heavy snow in London, south east England, south west England and Wales from 1400 to 2100 GMT on Thursday.

The Met Office says 3 to 7cm is likely to settle within two to three hours - with up to 10cm in some places. The highest snowfall accumulations are likely to be in areas above 150 metres.

There are also yellow warnings for snow and ice until lunchtime on Friday in some parts of Wales and eastern and southern England. They warn of some snow, but not prolonged falls, and say some stretches of road will be icy.

Much of Scotland and the north east of England will see snow showers continuing into Friday. A warning of ice here is also in place until Friday lunchtime.

You can read the Met Office guide to its warnings here or watch our handy breakdown.

Image copyright PA Image caption A morning jog by the River Avon in Bristol

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Luke, a five-year-old Labrador, plays in the snow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A dusting of snow near Biggin Hill Airport, to the south of London

On Wednesday, snow and ice caused travel delays and closed hundreds of schools in much of the UK.

In Wales, a climber with a broken leg was airlifted off Snowdon after an avalanche.

Airport runways were closed in Manchester and Liverpool and Devon and Cornwall Police dealt with more than 20 road incidents in one hour on Wednesday morning.

In Scotland, the driver of a gritting lorry was taken to hospital after his vehicle overturned.

