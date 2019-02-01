Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Weather's Simon King looks at where will be worst hit

Travellers are being warned of further disruption, with weather warnings issued for Friday evening and overnight.

The Met Office yellow warnings for snow and ice cover several areas of the UK, while a separate warning for ice is in place for southern England.

Hundreds of schools across Wales and southern parts of England were closed for the day due to the conditions.

At Bristol Airport the majority of the day's flights were cancelled.

The airport said more than 100 later flights remain suspended while snow is cleared from the runway and advise passengers to check flight information with their airline.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned of "treacherous driving conditions" in some southern areas.

On the trains, Transport for Wales said services were now running as normal after some disruption in the morning, while Great Western Railway - which earlier warned of disruption until 12:00 - said a near-normal service had resumed.

In East Ham, east London, a baby girl was found abandoned in a shopping bag in park in near-freezing temperatures on Thursday evening.

Ovidijus Zvaliauskas found the baby with his mother, who was walking her dog.

He told BBC News it was so cold the baby had frost on her head. "There's no words for it. It's terrible," he said.

The newborn girl was taken to hospital and is said to be in a stable condition. Medical staff have been calling her Roman, as the play area she was found was situated just off Roman Road.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The baby girl was discovered in a shopping bag next to a park bench

The South West was worst affected on Thursday night, with snow depths of 12cm (5in) recorded in Bodmin, the Met Office said.

Parts of Cumbria have seen 8cm of snow, while there was 7cm recorded in Inverness-shire and 5cm in Powys.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Bristol Old Vic theatre

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children in Poundbury. Dorchester took advantage of the snowfall

Image copyright Matt Argyle Image caption Drivers were stuck on the A30 in Cornwall overnight

Image copyright PA Image caption The Jamaica Inn on Bodmin Moor was forced to set up makeshift dormitories

Temperatures fell to their lowest level this winter, with Braemar, Aberdeenshire, dropping to -15.4C (6F) in the early hours of Friday.

This is the lowest in the UK since 2012 - when temperatures fell to -15.6C in Holbeach, Lincolnshire.

The cold start to the day saw hundreds of school closures in different parts of the UK. More than 500 schools were shut in Wales, with about 200 in Berkshire, 250 in Wiltshire and 300 in Buckinghamshire also closed.

What warnings are in place?

There are yellow warnings for snow and ice covering northern Scotland, most of Northern Ireland, the eastern coast of England and the west coast of Wales until 12:00 GMT on Saturday.

They warn of some snow showers, with heavier accumulations of up to 5cm possible in northern Scotland and up to 10cm over higher ground.

A separate warning for ice is in place for southern England until 11:00 GMT on Saturday, as Friday's snow gradually eases during the evening.

Yellow warnings are issued for low level impacts including some disruption to travel. People should check the latest forecast and check how they might be impacted.

