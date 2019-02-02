Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ambulance rescued on snowy road in Basingstoke

Freezing temperatures are set to continue into the weekend after snow once again left many motorists stuck in their vehicles overnight.

Highways England said police had worked until 02:00 GMT on Saturday to free vehicles from the M3 near Basingstoke.

And Kent Police tweeted it had had an "incredibly busy night" with "numerous" collisions and stranded cars.

The Met Office said temperatures could reach -16C (3F) in Scotland on Saturday night but that Sunday should be milder.

Services on South Western Railway - which runs trains from London as far west as Exeter - could face disruption until midday on Saturday after "a band of heavy snow", National Rail warned.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are due to remain in place across the UK until noon on Saturday.

The weather has also affected this weekend's football programme, with Saturday's match between Port Vale and Tranmere Rovers being postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Five Scottish League One and Two matches have also been postponed.

Several of Saturday's matches will be subject to pitch inspections in the morning but fans heading for matches can check for the latest updates on postponements on the BBC Sport website.

London City Airport cancelled or diverted several flights on Friday evening because of heavy snowfall but said it expected the runway to be "open as normal" on Saturday morning.

The airport said any concerned passengers should "check their flight status in advance" with their airline.

Bristol Airport also closed its runway due to snow on Friday but it too is expecting services to return to normal on Saturday.

Image copyright Aaron Gilbert/PA Image caption Aaron Gilbert was among travellers stuck on a snow-bound M3 near Basingstoke on Friday night

Southern England bore the brunt of Friday's fresh snowfall, with the Met Office recording snow at a depth of 19cm (7.5in) at RAF Odiham near Basingstoke on Friday evening.

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital made an appeal for nursing staff within walking distance to help, as it faced staffing issues due to the town's roads becoming gridlocked.

And, in Bath, the Corridor shopping centre was closed after two separate roof collapses due to snow.

The weather meant few shoppers were around and no-one was hurt.

Temperatures fell to their lowest level this winter in the early hours of the day, with Braemar, Aberdeenshire, dropping to -15.4C (6F).

This is the lowest in the UK since 2012 - when temperatures fell to -15.6C in Holbeach, Lincolnshire.

What's the weekend forecast?

BBC weather presenter Chris Fawkes said travel disruption is likely to continue into Saturday due to lying snow and ice.

It will remain cold on Saturday but wintry showers will become increasingly confined to eastern coasts of the UK, leaving some spells of sunshine.

What warnings are in place?

There are yellow warnings for snow and ice covering northern Scotland, most of Northern Ireland, the eastern coast of England and the west coast of Wales until 12:00 GMT on Saturday.

They warn of some snow showers, with heavier accumulations of up to 5cm (2in) possible in northern Scotland and up to 10cm (4in) over higher ground.

A separate warning for ice is in place for southern England until 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

Yellow warnings are issued for low level impacts including some disruption to travel. People should check the latest forecast and check how they might be impacted.

You can read the Met Office guide to its warnings here or watch our handy breakdown.

