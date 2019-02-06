If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

State of the Union: Trump announces second North Korea summit

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's KIm Jong-un are to hold a second summit in three weeks' time. That was the big announcement as Mr Trump gave his annual State of the Union address. The meeting's due to take place in Vietnam.

Mr Trump told Congress that, had he not won the 2016 election, "we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea", but added that "much work needs to be done". So what are the key challenges ahead?

The president also called for political unity at home and vowed once again to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.

The State of the Union address had to be delayed because of the government shutdown caused by the row over financing the project between Mr Trump, a Republican, and the Democrats. Overall, the response from Democrats to the speech was frosty, but they applauded when the president noted the record number of women in Congress. Here's the footage.

BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher has five takeaways from Mr Trump's speech. And read the story of a boy called Trump who attended the event after being bullied because of his name.

Brexit: May to meet Northern Ireland parties

Theresa May continues her efforts to resolve the dispute over the future of the Irish border today, when she meets the leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties. The talks at Stormont come ahead of the prime minister meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday to try to secure changes to her Brexit deal. The EU has refused to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement it reached with her, including the backstop - an "insurance policy" to avoid the need for physical infrastructure on the border in the event that no UK-EU trade deal is agreed. Try our nice, simple guide to Brexit.

Liam Neeson event cancelled amid racism row

The New York red carpet opening of Liam Neeson's film, Cold Pursuit, has been cancelled. This follows the actor saying he once wanted to kill a random black man after a friend was raped about 40 years ago. Neeson denies he is racist, but the comments have caused an outcry.

What's your area like for young people?

The quality of life of young adults depends on lots of factors. How much does housing cost? Are there any jobs? Is there anywhere to go out? The BBC's taken these and other variables into account in compiling a postcode search guide for locations across Britain. Why not give it a go?

From Brexit with love: Lithuania sees its chance

By Vicky Baker

They are the hot new trend in finance, and Marius Jurgilas's mission is to lure them to Lithuania. Yet even he has been shocked by the "overwhelming" number of enquiries from UK "fintech" companies in recent months. The reason is Brexit.

Financial technology companies are making last-minute plans in case of a no-deal Brexit on 29 March. Many are looking to secure financial licences in other EU states to protect their operations, and this Baltic nation has an eye on helping to fill the gap.

What the papers say

The trial of Ceon Broughton, accused of filming his girlfriend, Louella Fletcher-Michie, as she lay dying after taking drugs at a music festival, leads some newspapers. Mr Broughton denies manslaughter. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May has put herself on a "collision course" with Conservative Eurosceptics by saying the backstop will not be removed from her withdrawal agreement with the EU. And the Times says driverless cars will take to the UK's roads by the end of the year.

Daily digest

Stafford house fire Four children, aged between three and eight, die

Church abuse Pope admits clerics kept nuns as sex slaves

Mountain lion Colorado runner kills cougar in self-defence after attack

Oscars 2019 Ceremony to go ahead without host

'I had to change my name to Steve'

Why can't our children talk?

Why some celebrities are being sued by paparazzi

Lookahead

12:00 Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington stands in for Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions.

20:05 West Bromwich Albion host Brighton in their FA Cup fourth round replay. The match is live on BBC One, the programme starting at 19:55.

On this day

1952 King George VI dies in his sleep at Sandringham House, Norfolk, aged 56.

