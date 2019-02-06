Donald Trump to visit UK in December for Nato summit
6 February 2019
US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the UK in December for a Nato summit, the alliance's secretary general has said.
Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that "the Allies have agreed" to meet to discuss security challenges and how Nato can adapt to keep people safe.
Theresa May said it would be an "important opportunity" to modernise.
Mr Trump's controversial first official trip to the UK took place in July 2018, amid a backdrop of angry protests.