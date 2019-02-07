If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Emiliano Sala search teams recover body from plane wreckage

Search teams have recovered a body from the plane that crashed last month with Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala on board. Conditions are described as "challenging". The Piper Malibu N264DB went down near Guernsey with the 28-year-old Argentine striker and 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson on board.

The body that was recovered from the wreckage was being taken to the Isle of Portland to be passed to the Dorset coroner. No details have been released concerning its identification.

'UK won't be trapped': May to confront EU leaders over backstop

Theresa May's in Brussels today, where she'll push EU leaders to agree to legally binding changes to her Brexit agreement. She'll say these are needed to get the backing of Parliament, following the overwhelming rejection by MPs of her plans last month. In particular, she'll argue the UK cannot be "trapped" in the backstop - the commitment to ensure there's no hard Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the EU has repeatedly said the withdrawal agreement isn't up for renegotiation. And the mood at the Brussels talks might not be improved by European Council President Donald Tusk claiming on Wednesday that there was a "special place in hell" for those who promoted Brexit during the 2016 referendum without "even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely".

Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg described Mr Tusk as "hardly in the Aquinas class as a theologian". And BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes that his comments were planned rather than off-the-cuff.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has set out five demands for his party to support a Brexit deal - including close alignment with the single market.

As ever, in these complex times, get a sense of the wider picture using our simple Brexit guide.

Budget cuts threaten Ramsgate ferry plan

Councillors in Thanet, Kent, will vote on budget cuts later today. This wouldn't normally make national news, but part of the plan is to reduce spending on the port of Ramsgate. This, it is argued, could prevent it reopening as a ferry port to ease pressure on existing routes in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Paid to carry a stranger's baby - then forced to raise it

By Elaine Chong and Tim Whewell

In June last year 33 pregnant women were arrested and confined to a villa in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh. All were surrogate mothers bearing children for foreign customers.

They have since been released - but on the condition that they bring up the children themselves. The penalty is up to 20 years in jail.

Lookahead

Today Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, author of novels including The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, receives his knighthood for services to literature.

12:00 The Bank of England announces its latest decision on interest rates.

On this day

1964 The Beatles arrive in the US for their first tour of the country, with more than 3,000 screaming fans welcoming them at New York's John F Kennedy Airport.

