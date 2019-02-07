Image copyright Getty Images

The number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year was the highest since records began in 1946, official figures show.

There were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, Office for National Statistics analysis shows.

The ONS says one in four (71) of all victims (285) were men aged 18-24.

They figures also show 25% of victims were black - the highest proportion since data was first collected in 1997.

The figures show a 45% increase in the number of victims aged 16-24 and a 23% increase in those aged 25-34.

The worst place for killings in the UK, proportionately, was in Inverclyde, Scotland

There were 132 people killed in London - the highest for 10 years if you exclude those killed in terror attacks

However, this means there were 6.6 homicides per 100,000 people in the capital, compared with 14 per 100,000 in Inverclyde