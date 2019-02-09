Image copyright Reuters

A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty in high winds on a beach in north Devon as Storm Erik battered the UK for a second day.

It came after two men died in separate incidents on the roads in Devon and in Wales on Friday, the latter due to a falling tree.

The weather has caused widespread delays and disruption to transport.

Gusts of up to 75mph were recorded in western parts of the UK and motorists advised to take care.

A 50-year-old man died on the A384 in Buckfastleigh, Devon and a van driver was killed after colliding with a fallen tree on the B4306 between Pontyberem and Llannon in west Wales.

High winds of 40 and 50mph were typical across the country.

The highest winds were recorded in Powys at 75mph, while winds in Dumfries and Galloway reached 74mph.

The storm was dubbed Storm Erik by the Irish weather service Met Éireann where it caused winds of approaching 100mph.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for high winds has now been lifted.

Winds are expected to die down late on Saturday, with the weather turning wet.

A fallen tree caused the A548 to close in both directions around Mostyn, north Wales, and there were lane and speed restrictions on road bridges such as the Dartford Crossing and the Severn Bridge.

The A20 near Dover was closed while a CCTV mast that was seen swaying in the wind above the road was repaired.

On the trains, speed restrictions of 80mph were imposed on the London North Eastern Railway between Leeds and York and on trains on the Tyne Valley line between Newcastle and Carlisle, according to rail operator Northern.