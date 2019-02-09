Prince Philip, 97, gives up driving licence

Image copyright Albanpix Image caption Prince Philip was photographed driving a replacement Land Rover after his crash

The Duke of Edinburgh is to voluntarily give up his driving licence, Buckingham Palace has said.

It comes after the 97-year-old duke apologised over a car crash near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, in which his Land Rover Freelander landed on its side after a collision with a Kia.

Two days later Norfolk Police gave him "suitable words of advice" after he was pictured driving without a seat belt.

Buckingham Palace said that he surrendered his licence on Saturday.

In a statement, the palace said: "After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."

The duke wrote to a woman injured in the crash on the A149 near the Queen's country estate.

The other car involved was carrying three people, including a nine-month-old baby boy, his mother who was driving and Emma Fairweather, 46, who broke her wrist.

In the letter to Ms Fairweather, on Sandringham House headed paper, the duke acknowledged the "very distressing experience".