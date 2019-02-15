Family of pregnant IS teen plead for return

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015

The family of Shamima Begum - who fled to Syria join the Islamic State group - have called for the UK government to bring her back "urgently".

In a statement, the family from east London said that the 19-year-old's unborn baby is "a total innocent" and had the right to grow up in the "peace and security" of the UK.

Ms Begum was one of three schoolgirls who left the UK for Syria in 2015.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said earlier she could face charges if she returned.

Found on Wednesday in a refugee camp in Syria, Ms Begum said she wanted to return to the UK to have her child.

Her family said that until then they had "lost all hope" of seeing Ms Begum again, and said that she had risked "imprisonment and death" in escaping from IS territory.

They said they were "utterly shocked" by her lack of regret about joining IS, but said they were the "words of a girl who was groomed at the age of 15" and is surrounded by IS sympathisers.

The family said they were concerned that Ms Begum's mental health had been affected by her four years in Syria, during which she married an IS fighter and had two children who died.

"Now we are faced with the situation of knowing that Shamima's young children have died - children we will never come to know as a family. This is the hardest of news to bear," the family said.

"The welfare of Shamima's unborn child is of paramount concern to our family, and we will do everything within our power to protect that baby who is entirely blameless in these events."