More Labour MPs 'thinking hard' about future

He's seven MPs down, following the resignation from the Labour Party of a group of parliamentarians unhappy with his leadership. But could Jeremy Corbyn be in for more bad news? At a Labour MPs' meeting described as "tense", Corbyn critic Ian Austin said he and others would have to "think hard" about their futures unless the party fixed what he called its anti-Semitism problem.

Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes, Gavin Shuker and Ann Coffey quit Labour on Monday in protest at what they said was a culture of "bullying and bigotry". They also criticised Mr Corbyn's position on Brexit. Here's a profile of the MPs involved.

Meanwhile, the BBC has been told two Conservative MPs - unhappy with their own party's Brexit stance - are thinking about joining the ex-Labour MPs' "independent" group in Parliament. Its foundation has reminded many at Westminster of the setting up the of Social Democratic Party in 1981. Here's a reminder of what that was all about.

And BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg asks what lies ahead for the breakaway MPs.

US-Mexico border wall: States sue Trump over emergency move

Donald Trump's long quest to build a wall on the US-Mexico border has taken another twist. Sixteen US states, led by California, are suing Mr Trump's administration over his decision to declare a national emergency to raise $8bn (£6.2bn) towards completing the project. They say this move, aimed at bypassing Congress, is a misuse of presidential powers. But Mr Trump says the wall is needed to confront a "national security crisis". We've put together seven charts showing all you need to know about the subject.

'Penny on a garment' to drive clothes recycling

"Fast fashion" - the rapid production of clothes in response to the latest trends - is blamed for creating greenhouse gases and water pollution. So the Commons Environmental Audit Committee is calling for a one-penny charge on each garment sold in the UK to help pay for a clothes recycling scheme. It also raises concerns about child labour, prison labour and forced labour in some clothes-producing countries. Try our quiz to see how much damage your clothes are causing the environment.

How Brexit hit the pound in your pocket

By Paul Johnson & Peter Levell, Institute for Fiscal Studies

Back in December 2015, £1 would buy you about €1.40. Today it will get you nearer €1.14. It has suffered a similar fate against most major currencies, losing about 15% of its value over that time.

A big part of the fall occurred literally overnight, once the result of the EU referendum became apparent in the early hours of 24 June 2016. That's a big change, but what does it mean for all of us?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Jeremy Corbyn's problems dominate the front pages. The Daily Mail calls him a leader who has "lost the plot", while the Daily Telegraph focuses on the warning of more MPs resigning from Labour. The Daily Mirror says the party is in crisis. Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the expected announcement that Honda's Swindon plant will close in 2022, saying the decision is based on trends in the global car industry.

Daily digest

Search for tourists British man and his French companion missing in Australia

Huawei US cannot crush us, Chinese tech giant's boss tells BBC

George Mendonsa US "kissing sailor" of VJ Day dies aged 95

Sepsis New rapid test "could save thousands of lives"

20 years on How did the Stephen Lawrence inquiry change police attitudes to race?

Image copyright Mechanic Louise Baker

Lookahead

Today With 100 days to go until the Cricket World Cup is held in the UK, organisers are taking over Trafalgar Square. Nelson's Column is being turned into the middle of three giant "stumps" as part of the event.

10:15 The National Farmers' Union conference starts in Birmingham, with Environment Secretary Michael Gove among those addressing it.

On this day

2001 A five-mile exclusion zone is placed around an abattoir in Essex after the first suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease in the UK in 20 years.

