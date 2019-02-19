Image copyright Getty Images

Several rail firms are reporting problems with pre-paid ticket collection from machines across the country.

Greater Anglia, Thameslink, Stansted Express, Southeastern, and ScotRail all confirmed the issue had been affecting passengers on Tuesday.

Thameslink advised customers to travel with their proof of purchase.

National Rail said people could collect their tickets from ticket offices.

One person tweeted that the button to collect pre-paid tickets was greyed out on "every machine" at London Liverpool Street.

❗ We have been made aware of an issue regarding collection of pre-paid tickets from some ticket machines across the Greater Anglia network. If you are unable to collect your ticket, please travel with your ticket confirmation email. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 19, 2019

A spokesman from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said the problem was with one supplier of the machines.

He said the issue would be affecting multiple operators but would not affect all machines across the country.

One rail passenger, Matthew Farren, tweeted: "Well done @tfwrail Not only is the door to get into Newport station not working, but now the ticket machines are broken too - doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence."

The issue is only affecting collection of pre-paid tickets, and all other ticket types can be bought from the machines.