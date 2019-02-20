If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Shamima Begum: IS teenager's family consider legal action

Shamima Begum, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15, has been told she is to lose her UK citizenship. It is possible to strip the 19-year-old of her nationality as she is eligible for citizenship in another country - Bangladesh - according to Whitehall sources.

But Ms Begum's family's lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, has promised to use "all legal avenues" to challenge the decision. He said: "Our position is that to all practical purposes she has been made stateless."

Ms Begum, from east London, was found in a Syrian refugee camp last week and gave birth to a son at the weekend. She told the BBC she wanted to come back to the UK to raise her child and did not want to be an IS "poster girl".

She is believed to be of Bangladeshi heritage but, when asked by the BBC, she said did not have a Bangladesh passport and had never been to the country. BBC Reality Check looks at how countries deal with people returning from IS.

Another Labour MP quits party

Then there were eight. Another Labour MP, Joan Ryan, has joined seven of her colleagues in quitting the party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. She said she was "horrified, appalled and angered" by Labour's failure to tackle anti-Semitism and said Mr Corbyn was surrounded by a "Stalinist clique".

Labour has suggested that MPs who join the Independent Group should call by-elections. Meanwhile, there's mounting speculation that some Conservative MPs, disillusioned with the government's policy on Brexit, could join forces with the group. Ms Ryan, who represents Enfield North, was a minister under Tony Blair.

Here are profiles of the other seven MPs who quit Labour.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Brexit: Theresa May in further talks

The prime minister is off to Brussels once more, as she takes part in Brexit talks aimed at ending the impasse over the Irish border question. The prime minister wants to renegotiate the backstop - the insurance policy to prevent the return of customs checks on the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit. She is expected to request legally binding assurances that the backstop will not extend indefinitely.

But the EU says a renegotiation isn't possible, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker adding that he doesn't predict a "breakthrough" at these talks. Brush up on your Brexit knowledge using our very simple guide.

The Pope's biggest challenge

By Martin Bashir, religion editor

In an effort to deal with the sex scandals rocking the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope has convened an extraordinary summit of bishops in Rome. This follows his recent, unprompted, admission that priests had exploited nuns as "sex slaves" at a convent in France.

Pope Francis is under serious pressure to provide leadership and generate workable solutions to what is the most pressing crisis facing the modern Church.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Shamima Begum features on several front pages, following the news that the 19-year-old who joined the IS group in Syria aged 15 is to lose her UK citizenship. The Daily Express says the decision was reached after Ms Begum showed no remorse, and the Daily Mail describes the move as a "dramatic gamble" by Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Meanwhile, the i says Conservatives are on "high alert", with several MPs on the brink of joining the Independent Group formed by Labour MPs who quit their party this week. And the Guardian uses the headline "Exit the Kaiser" as it reports on the death of the German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Daily digest

China 'threat' UK vulnerable to interference, says think tank

Gender pay gap Differences grow at hundreds of large firms

Martina Navratilova LGBT group severs links with tennis star over transgender comments

Transport paradise Could the dream of stress-free travel be coming true?

If you see one thing today

Will we worship artificial intelligence in the future?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

When maths mistakes really matter

If you read one thing today

The beach nobody can touch

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

Tonight The Brit Awards, the UK music industry's biggest event, takes place at London's 02 arena.

On this day

1962 The spacecraft carrying John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, lands safely in the Atlantic Ocean.

From elsewhere

Where the new law permits - and prevents - border barriers (Washington Post)

This city once ruled the Mediterranean. Now it's eyeing a comeback (Bloomberg)

A brief history of presidential candidacy announcements (The Atlantic)

The people who have stopped buying new clothes (Guardian)