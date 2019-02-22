If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: Tory MPs warn of rebellion

With five weeks to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, Theresa May has been warned that more than 30 normally loyal Conservative MPs could rebel against the government in an effort to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The Brexit Delivery Group, containing Leave and Remain supporters, says members may back alternative plans if the prime minister's reworked deal with the EU fails to gain majority support in the Commons.

But the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Conservative MPs insists no deal must remain an option, providing leverage in talks with European leaders.

Meanwhile, the government has described talks in Brussels involving Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier as "productive". These focused on the backstop - the "insurance policy" to prevent the return of customs checks on the Irish border. Here's a reminder of the controversy over this issue.

Shamima Begum: IS teenager's family challenge citizenship move

The family of Shamima Begum - a teenager who left the UK to join the IS group in Syria - have told Home Secretary Sajid Javid they will challenge his decision to remove her UK citizenship. But, while they say they cannot "simply abandon" her, they are "shocked and appalled at the vile comments" she has made to the media in recent days. Ms Begum has called the 2017 Manchester bombing a "retaliation" by IS for military assaults on its forces.

Ms Begum, who gave birth to a son at the weekend, is currently in a refugee camp in Syria. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called Mr Javid's decision "extreme" and said the 19-year-old had a "right to return". But the Home Office says Ms Begum can be denied UK nationality because she is eligible for citizenship of Bangladesh. So what is her legal status? And here's her family's letter in full.

PTSD and the young

A study of more than 2,000 18-year-olds finds that almost one in three has experienced trauma during childhood. And one in 13 has had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is an anxiety disorder caused by stressful, frightening or distressing events. The government said it was prioritising young people's mental health.

What Iceland can teach us about gender pay equality

By Prof Jill Rubery, Alliance Manchester Business School

Last year Iceland became the first country to make companies responsible for paying men and women equally. Equal pay - paying men and women the same for jobs of equal value - has been a legal requirement in Iceland, the UK and many other countries for decades.

While other countries focus on gender pay, Iceland has put the onus on employers to show they follow the existing laws around equal pay. The country, which has a population of nearly 350,000, has long been ranked the world's best for overall gender equality. Could other places benefit from its new workplace strategy?

Read the full article

What the papers say

"Pure evil" is Metro's headline as newspapers report on the conviction of a 16-year-old for the murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail. The Sun says the killer became obsessed with the horror character Slender Man. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph says up to 100 Conservative MPs are prepared to rebel against the government to block a no-deal Brexit. And the Daily Mirror says hundreds of schools will test the banning of parents dropping children off by car, in an effort to cut pollution.

