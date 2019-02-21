Image caption Shamima Begum pictured during her interview with the BBC on Monday

The family of Shamima Begum - who left the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria - have written to the home secretary challenging his decision to revoke her UK citizenship.

In the letter to Sajid Javid, seen by the BBC, they say they "cannot simply abandon her" and that her status is "a matter for our British courts".

But they added they were "sickened by the comments she has made" recently.

They also asked for assistance in bringing her newborn baby to the UK.

Ms Begum, who left east London in 2015, is living in a refugee camp in northern Syria and gave birth to a son at the weekend.

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, she said she did not regret travelling to Syria, though she added that she did not agree with everything the IS group had done.

She told the BBC she was "shocked" by the 2017 Manchester Arena attack - which killed 22 people and was claimed by IS - but she also compared it to military assaults on IS strongholds by coalition forces, saying it was "retaliation".

The letter, written by her sister Renu Begum on behalf of the family, says: "We wish to make clear, that along with the rest of the country, we are shocked and appalled at the vile comments she has made to the media in recent days.

"These are not representative of British values, and my family entirely reject the comments she has made."

'Murderous cult'

Renu Begum says the family made "every fathomable effort" to stop Shamima Begum from getting into Islamic State territory in 2015.

"That year we lost Shamima to a murderous and misogynistic cult.

"My sister has been in their thrall now for four years, and it is clear to me that her exploitation at their hands has fundamentally damaged her."

The Home Office has said it is possible to strip the teenager of British nationality on the grounds that she is eligible for citizenship of another country - Bangladesh, through her mother, who is a Bangladeshi citizen.

Analysis

By home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford

The letter from Renu Begum shows that Shamima Begum's family - who have stayed out of the spotlight for most of the week - are now prepared to take on the home secretary in the courts, and in the media.

She is careful to stress how shocked they were by Shamima Begum's comments.

But she is also equally vehement about how they cannot abandon her sister and how they "must" - to use their words - challenge his decision.

The appeal for help in bringing Shamima Begum's baby son back to the UK will be one of the hardest parts of the letter politically for the Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

He said in the House of Commons that the children of IS members would not lose their British citizenship.

Renu Begum points out that Jarrar - who is not yet a week old - is the "one true innocent" in what they call the "debacle".