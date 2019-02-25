Image copyright AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited one of Morocco's most prestigious equestrian clubs on the final day of their tour of the country.

The couple visited the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam in Rabat to see how horses are used to support children with disabilities.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who is pregnant, were pictured as they stopped to stroke horses at the club stables.

The three day tour is their first official visit to north Africa.

The visit to the club allowed the royals to learn about equine therapy.

The process sees people interact with horses through actions such as grooming and feeding, in some cases while being observed by a qualified therapist.

Some studies have suggested the interactions can help improve people's self-confidence, independence and help with mental health issues.

In Britain the therapy has been used to help returning soldiers, domestic abuse victims and those facing mental health and social problems.

Later, they watched Moroccan children from disadvantaged backgrounds cook Moroccan pancakes from a recipe in a cookbook championed by Meghan.

The book, called Together: Our Community Cookbook, was published after Meghan suggested the idea to a group of women who got together to cook food for those affected by women whose community was affected by the Grenfell fire tragedy .

The book became a best-seller, and is helping to fund the women's Hubb Community Kitchen - named after the Arabic word for love.

The couple are staying with Morocco's King Mohammed VI at a royal residence.

On Sunday, the couple met young women in Morocco to show support for girls' education.

The couple were welcomed to a boarding house in the village of Asni by the girls, who waved flags and sang songs.

During the visit, the duchess was given a traditional Moroccan henna tattoo, which is intended to bring luck to her first child.

The duchess revealed in January that she does not know the sex of the baby, due at the end of April or start of May.

She reportedly travelled to New York earlier this month for a luxury baby shower with her friends,

