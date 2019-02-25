Why is it so hot in February?

Image copyright PA Image caption The sun is out in Folkestone, Kent

The UK is experiencing its warmest February day on record, as temperatures of 20.3C (68.54F) has been recorded at Trawsgoed, Ceredigion, the Met Office says.

It is the first time a temperature of over 20C has been recorded in winter.

It breaks the UK's record for February, when the temperature reached 19.7C (67.46F) in Greenwich in 1998.

The previous Welsh record was set 29 years ago when 18.6C (65.48F) was recorded in Velindre, south Wales.

On Sunday, temperatures across Wales reached 18C (64.4F) in many places.

Over the weekend Hampton Water Works, in south-west London, was the hottest spot in England at 19C.

Why is it so warm?

By Nick Miller, BBC Weather.

It's hard to believe that a year ago Britain was about to endure the worst of the so-called Beast from the East, with widespread snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Fast forward 12 months and this record February warmth shows just how varied the UK weather can be.

The reason temperatures have been so high is the direction our air is coming from.

High pressure parked to the south east of the British Isles has been dragging warm air from Africa and the Canary Islands our way.

Temperatures are further boosted by something known as the foehn effect, when air warms as it flows down the lee side of mountains.

All of this combined with the sunshine has produced something quite remarkable for February.