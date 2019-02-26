UK breaks winter temperature record again

Image copyright PA Image caption Dorset in February: A surfer gets ready to catch some morning waves at Boscombe beach

The UK has broken the record for its warmest winter day again, as the Met Office confirmed a temperature of 20.8C (69.4F) in north-west Wales.

It means that parts of Britain have been hotter than holiday destinations such as Ibiza.

Monday was the first time temperatures of over 20C had been reported in winter, breaking a record that had stood since 1998.

The usual average for this time of year is between 7C and 9C (48F).

Temperatures broke the previous day's record of 20.6C in two places, the Met Office said.

Porthmadog in north-west Wales hit 20.8C while temperatures of 20.7C were reported in Teddington, south-west London.

The BBC Weather Centre said it was likely to be one of the warmest Februaries since records began in 1878.

Sunny, warm conditions are expected to last until Thursday, when a high pressure system breaks down and wetter, windier weather moves in across Wales and into England.

Dr Friedericke Otto, acting director of the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University, said people were right to ask themselves whether the record temperatures were being driven by climate change.

"I am very confident to say that there's an element of climate change in these warm temperatures," she said.

"But climate change alone is not causing it. You have to have the right weather systems too."

BBC science editor David Shukman said scientists such as those at the Met Office were usually reluctant to link individual heatwaves, storms or floods directly to climate change without a specific study to prove it.

But he said research had shown that events like last summer's heatwave were made more likely by the rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Image copyright PA Image caption The sea near Dungeness, Kent, sparkled in the sunshine as a sailing boat went by

Image copyright PA Image caption Inverleith Park in Edinburgh was bathed in light in the early morning

The unusually high temperatures have prompted hedgehogs to come out of hibernation, butterflies to emerge and migrating birds such as swallows and house martins to arrive more than a month early.

The RSPB said birds, insects and other wildlife could face "a real crisis" if the weather turns colder, as forecasts predict.

Trees such as field maples and European larches have also been budding early, according to the Woodland Trust.

The warm weather is in stark contrast to February 2018, when the so-called "Beast from the East" brought heavy snow and lows of -5C (23F).

Then, high pressure moving north into Scandinavia drew cold air towards the UK from Siberia.

This week's conditions come instead from the tropical Atlantic and parts of north Africa.

