If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Trump-Kim talks break up without agreement

Image copyright AFP

Talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un aimed at removing nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula have ended without agreement. It had been thought the two men were working towards a deal that could denuclearise the Korean peninsula, as well as the possibility of a "peace declaration" which would symbolically end the Korean War. Going into the meeting, Mr Trump said there was "no rush. We want to do the right deal", but it appears they couldn't agree. Analysts were sceptical that North Korea would accept full denuclearisation. Despite the premature end to talks, the White House has said the two men had "very good and constructive meetings". One issue that wasn't discussed is human rights - which was similarly off the agenda when the pair met in Singapore last year.

You can follow our live coverage of the summit, read our North America editor Jon Sopel's take on what Mr Trump wants from the talks, and see in nine charts all you need to know about North Korea.

Thousands of children 'part of a gang'

A major report published on Thursday has said that 27,000 children aged between 10 and 17 in England identify as being part of a gang. The study, by the Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, also found that gangs were using "sophisticated techniques" to groom children and "chilling levels of violence" to keep them compliant. One girl, now aged 14, told BBC Radio 5 Live that she became involved with a gang after being physically and sexually abused by a family member. She said that she began selling drugs for a gang, before offering to "sleep with someone just to get money or just to get a bit of weed". The report also found that gangs are trying to diversify their recruitment because the police have got better at spotting "traditional" members. The Children's Commissioner is now calling on the government to make child criminal exploitation a "national priority". The BBC's Reality Check has had a look at how many children are in gangs - you can read their findings here.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Billionaire to fund Booker Prize

Venture capitalist Sir Michael Moritz has stepped into fund the prestigious writing award, the Booker Prize. The previous sponsor, Man, had backed the prize for the last 18 years and had its name added to the title. But with the involvement of Sir Michael - who is reportedly worth £2.5bn - the award will revert to its original name. Welsh-born Sir Michael now lives in San Francisco and is a former journalist who became involved in a venture capital firm which went on to invest in tech firms Google, LinkedIn and PayPal. The BBC's arts editor, Will Gompertz, says the arts find it hard to attract sponsors so the Booker will be very pleased to have attracted Sir Michael's attention, without having to attach his name to the award.

How damaging are Cohen allegations?

By Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Michael Cohen is unleashing a series of explosive accusations directed towards Donald Trump touching on multiple controversies that have bedevilled the president during his time in office. Mr Cohen suggests the president had advance knowledge of his son's June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians and that WikiLeaks was poised to release damaging information about Democrats. He says the president personally signed cheques reimbursing him for a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He alleges that the president was fully aware of ongoing negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow well into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The appearance before a committee of the US House of Representatives by Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen leads several of Thursday's front pages. Mr Cohen's testimony that the president is "a racist, a conman, and a cheat" dominates their reporting, with the Guardian suggesting his words will push Mr Trump's White House further into "deep legal and political peril". The Daily Telegraph notes that the president - who is in Vietnam - tweeted that Mr Cohen was "lying in order to reduce his prison time". Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with Prince William criticising football clubs for exploiting young players, reporting his view that they were treated like financial assets. The Mirror says the prince's comments are "astonishingly frank". For a look at what else has made the papers, click here for a full review.

Daily digest

Online banking Customers suffered dozens of shutdowns last year

Online gambling Labour pledges tougher limits

School blunder Error saw autistic girl miss classes for five months

Mine's a pint Royal couple host party in Belfast bar

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Reuters

What President Bush's dog Sully did next

If you listen to one thing today

The New Age of Capitalism

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Natalia Golysheva

Can Georgian wine win over global drinkers?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

07:00 International Airlines Group publishes its full year results. IAG is the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling.

09:30 Latest quarterly migration figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the last set of figures before the UK leaves the European Union.

On this day

1986 Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme dies after being shot in a street ambush in central Stockholm. His wife was wounded.

From elsewhere

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is inspiration behind upcoming comic book (ABC News)

Making a Murderer's Steven Avery is granted an appeal against murder conviction (Sky News)

US Cyber Command operation disrupted Internet access of Russian troll factory on day of 2018 midterms (Washington Post)

World's smallest baby boy goes home from Japan hospital (Reuters)