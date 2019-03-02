Image copyright Roger Hargreaves

Roger Hargreaves' Mr Greedy is only slightly easier to read than John Steinbeck's classic Of Mice and Men, a study has found.

Mr Greedy, alongside Mr Men favourites Mr Tickle and Mr Happy, is also considered harder to read than Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox.

The books were rated by Renaissance UK, which analyses text complexity.

Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels, the classic satire first published in 1726, was rated the hardest.

Renaissance UK examined more than 33,000 books for children and young people, scanning every page for sentence length, average word length and word difficulty level.

"Mr Men books look really easy but they are a really high difficulty level," said James Bell, director of professional services at Renaissance UK.

The research, which helps teachers find the right books for pupils, rates books on a scale of 0.2 (easiest) to 13.5 (highest), comes ahead of World Book Day on Thursday 7 March.

Mr Greedy was rated at 4.4 while Steinbeck's 1937 novella Of Mice and Men was rated 4.6.

The American author's 1939 Pulitzer Prize winning novel The Grapes of Wrath was rated marginally higher at 4.9.

Meanwhile, Roald Dahl's The Magic Finger and Fantastic Mr Fox, were rated at 3.1 and 4.1 respectively.

Dahl's The Twits was set on a par with Mr Greedy at 4.4, while Charlie and The Chocolate Factory scored slightly higher with 4.8.

Mr Bell said that sometimes teachers needed to be steered away from giving Steinbeck's texts to primary school pupils.

He said: "Of Mice and Men has a really low reading ability but the text is complex and of an adult nature.

"In theory, you could give a 4.6 book to a Year 6 child but you wouldn't want to give them it because it has content about adult themes and so on."

Top 10 'easiest' books

Bad Bat by Laura Hambleton No, Sid, No! by Kate Scott The Go-Kart by Roderick Hunt The Magic Egg by Vivian French Sam and the Nut by Sheryl Webster Bess and Tess by Susan Blackaby Best Bird by Laura Hambleton Cat and Dog in a Mess by Shoo Rayner Get Fit by Gina Nuttall Got It! By Charlotte Guillain

Top 10 'hardest' books