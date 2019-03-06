News Daily: Knife crime meeting and workers' rights vote

If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Knife crime: Sajid Javid in talks with police chiefs

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will later meet leaders of seven police forces, as they discuss what to do about violent crime following a spate of teenage stabbings. The Metropolitan, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, West Midlands, South Wales, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire forces will send senior officers.

The meeting comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said there was "obviously" a link between the decline in officer numbers and violent crime. This appeared to contradict Prime Minister Theresa May's view.

Two 17-year-olds were killed in stabbings in London and Greater Manchester at the weekend. Here are the latest statistics on knife crime in England and Wales.

Brexit: MPs promised vote on workers' rights

What will happen to UK employees after Brexit? Theresa May has promised MPs a vote on what standards should apply. This comes as she continues to look for support among Labour MPs for her withdrawal agreement with the EU ahead of next week's House of Commons vote on it.

The government says MPs will decide on adopting future EU rules on workers' rights and that unions will be consulted on any changes. It's also promising to set up an enforcement body to protect vulnerable and agency workers.

The prime minister said the UK had a strong tradition of exceeding the EU's requirements for workers' rights and they should continue to be "world-standard". But TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said there was nothing to stop "a future right-wing government tearing up" existing safeguards.

The government lost its previous vote on Mrs May's Brexit deal by 230 votes. If MPs back it next week, Brexit will go ahead with her deal in place. If not, there could be no deal, or if MPs don't back that plan, they could choose to delay Brexit - although this also requires the support of the other 27 EU countries. Here's our guide to what's happened and what might happen.

Ambulance times where you live

A BBC investigation has found that critically injured patients in rural areas are at risk because of the time it takes ambulances to reach them. They're meant to arrive within an average of six to eight minutes, but some communities have faced waits of more than 20 minutes. We've put together a postcode/map search so you can find out how services in your area are doing.

Is cash in trouble?

Finding it harder to use cash in shops and elsewhere? If so, you're not alone, according to an independent review, which has found the system enabling the use of notes and coins is at risk of "falling apart", with some communities lacking access to ATMs. Some shops and pubs have gone cashless, it adds. Greater use of cash-back in some shops would help, the report - by the independent Access to Cash Review - recommends.

What do people around the world die from?

By Hannah Ritchie, Oxford Martin School

In 1950 global average life expectancy at birth was only 46. By 2015 it had shot up to over 71. In some countries, progress has not always been smooth. Disease, epidemics and unexpected events are a reminder that ever-longer lives are not a given.

Meanwhile, the deaths that may preoccupy us - from terrorism, war and natural disasters - make up less than 0.5% of all deaths combined. But across the world, many are still dying too young and from preventable causes.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several newspapers lead on the discovery of three packages containing explosives at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and London's Waterloo station. The i reports that they seem to have been sent from Ireland, while the Daily Mirror says they have sparked fears of "a fresh Republican terror campaign" in Britain. Meanwhile, the Times says teenagers are being taught how to give first aid to victims of knife attacks.

Lookahead

12:00 An independent review into the policing of football in Scotland is published.

15:00 US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies to the House Homeland Security Committee on the Trump administration's border policy.

On this day

1974 Coal workers call off a four-week strike following a 35% pay offer from the new Labour government.

