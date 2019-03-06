Image caption Yousef Makki and Jodie Chesney, both 17, were killed in separate knife attacks two days apart

Prime Minister Theresa May has not listened to police concerns about knife crime, the former head of the Metropolitan Police has said.

Mrs May said the deaths of young people were "appalling" as she announced an upcoming summit on knife crime.

But Lord Stevens told the BBC: "I don't think she listens, quite frankly, to what she's being told."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mrs May was not doing enough to tackle the root causes of knife crime.

Earlier, Sajid Javid called for knife crime to be treated "like a disease", and said "we have to listen to them [police] when they talk about resources".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's World at One programme, Lord Stevens - who was commissioner of the Met between 2000 and 2005 - criticised Mrs May's handling of crime and policing as PM and when she was home secretary.

He said the Home Office had not been listening for the past five or six years.

"All you got from the Home Office, and in particular the home secretary at the time, now the prime minister, was 'our reforms are working'.

"She hasn't listened to what's been going on and it's not good enough."

Lord Stevens said he thought the current home secretary, Sajid Javid, was the right person to see the crisis through.

He said it should be Mr Javid who chairs the upcoming summit on knife crime at 10 Downing Street.

"He's got the personality, he's got the empathy. He understands the difficulties on the streets and he understands the difficulties the police are facing."

The issue of knife crime was debated by Mrs May and Mr Corbyn during Prime Minister's Questions.

Mrs May began PMQs by saying any deaths through violence were an "appalling tragedy" and young people were dying in a "growing cycle of violence that has shocked us all".

The prime minister said she would hold a summit in Number 10 in the coming days with ministers, community leaders and victims to explore what can be done.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused her of not doing enough to tackle the "root cause" of the rise in knife crime and of trying to keep communities "safe on the cheap".

He said 285 people were stabbed to death last year - the "highest level ever" - before asking if she regretted "cuts in police numbers".

Mrs May replied: "We are putting more resources into the police this year - it's no good members on the opposition benches standing up and saying 'no you're not', it's a fact more money is being put into the police this year, that more money is being put into the police next year."

Earlier, Mr Javid met police chiefs from the seven forces most affected by violent crime, during which funding and stop-and-search powers were discussed.

He added: "I want serious violence to be treated by all parts of government, all parts of the public sector, like a disease and I want us to tackle it the same way - everyone would come together."

Ahead of the meeting, spokespeople from a number of police bodies had called for funding for more officers.

The UK's top police officer, Cressida Dick, said there was "obviously" a link between violent crime and falling police numbers after Mrs May had previously insisted there was "no direct correlation".

When asked for his view on the matter, Mr Javid said it was important to "always make sure the police have the resources they need", adding: "We have to listen to them when they talk about resources."

It comes after two 17-year-olds were killed in separate stabbings in London and Greater Manchester at the weekend.

Jodie Chesney was killed in an east London park as she played music with friends, and Yousef Ghaleb Makki was stabbed to death in the village of Hale Barns, near Altrincham.

A 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with the murder of Yousef and has been remanded in custody.

Speaking about Yousef's death, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he supported an increase in the use of stop and search by police, even though it was "controversial".

"If there are more young people carrying knives, it follows there needs to be more people apprehended," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested in Leicester in connection with the murder of Jodie.

In Lancashire, six people have been arrested over a gang attack at a sixth form college. A machete was found near Runshaw College in Leyland, following Monday's incident.

Police officer numbers in England and Wales have dropped by just under 20,000 since 2010, while levels of violent crime have risen in recent years.

Figures released in February showed the number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year - 285 - was the highest since records began in 1946.

In Scotland - where homicides fell from 2005 to 2017 - police numbers have risen from 16,234 officers in March 2007 to 17,175 in December last year.

