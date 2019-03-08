Killed in 2019: The UK's first 100 victims

These are external links and will open in a new window
With the number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2017-18 the highest since records began - the BBC has tracked the first 100 killings in 2019 - revealing the people behind the headlines.
Stabbings were the largest single cause of death, totalling 41 fatalities out of 100, with the remaining 59 resulting from other causes such as assault or fire.
The age range of victims is strikingly wide.
A fifth of those killed this year were under the age of 20, but most commonly, victims were in their 20s and 30s.
The youngest was a one-month old baby boy and the oldest were twin brothers killed in Exeter, aged 84.
Twenty-two victims were killed in London, nine in Greater Manchester and eight in the West Midlands.
Sorry, your browser cannot display this map
Below are the names and, where available, photos and profiles of those who have tragically lost their lives so far this year.
UK killings 2019
100 homicides in total
Charlotte Huggins
1 JanuaryCamberwell, south London
Thirty-three-year old mother Charlotte Huggins died just a few hours after celebrating the start of the new year.
She was stabbed at a residential address in south London and died at the scene.
In a message posted on Facebook shortly before being attacked, Ms Huggins had wished her friends and family a "healthy, happy 2019".
Tudor Simionov
1 JanuaryCentral London
Tudor Simionov, 33, was working as a doorman at a private New Year's Eve party.
Mr Simionov, a Romanian national, was stabbed to death when a group of men tried to gatecrash the party.
A woman and two of his male colleagues were also found with stab injuries.
Jay Edmunds
1 JanuaryKirton, Lincolnshire
Jay Edmunds, 27, was described as "a vibrant, funny, beautiful, loving daughter and sister" by her family.
She died in a house fire on New Year's Day.
Two others, Billy Hicks and Ashley Martin, were also killed in the fire. Police suspect Mr Martin started the blaze.
Billy Hicks
1 JanuaryKirton, Lincolnshire
Billy Hicks died in a house fire with two other people on New Year's Day.
He was described by his family as "a very caring and loving person".
Jay Edmunds and Ashley Martin also died in the fire. Police suspect Mr Martin started the blaze.
Brian Fox
1 JanuaryNethergate, Dundee
Sixty-two-year-old Brian Fox died after an incident at a taxi rank in Dundee city centre.
Prosecutors say he was punched by two men.
Mr Fox was found injured at about 01:15 and died later in the city's Ninewells Hospital.
David Capseed
3 JanuaryOld Swan, Liverpool
David Capseed, 57, was found injured at a supported living premises in Liverpool.
He died in hospital a short time later.
A post-mortem examination found that he had suffered blunt force head, neck and chest injuries.
Lee Pomeroy
4 JanuaryHorsley, Surrey
Lee Pomeroy died after being attacked on a train in Surrey during a day out with his 14-year-old son.
Police say he was stabbed nine times in the "unprovoked, violent attack".
Mr Pomeroy, 51, from Guildford, was described as a "devoted family man".
Simbiso Aretha Moula
4 JanuaryRainham, East London
Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi, 51, were found dead at their home on 4 January.
Post-mortem examinations found Mrs Moula had been strangled and Mr Moula had died from hanging.
Detectives are treating the incident as murder and suicide.
Sarah Ashraf
5 JanuaryTower Hamlets, East London
Thirty-five-year-old Sarah Ashraf was found dead in a flat on the Isle of Dogs.
Her 32-year-old brother was charged with her murder.
Jaden Moodie
8 JanuaryLeyton, East London
Jaden Moodie, 14, was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in what police described as a targeted attack.
Jaden had moved to London from Nottinghasm with his mother for a "new start" six months before he died.
His sister Leah Moodie said: "No-one should have to go through the traumatic experience my family are going through."
Gavin Moon
8 JanuaryWashington, Tyne and Wear
Gavin Moon, 31, died from stab wounds at a property in Tyne and Wear on 8 January.
He was described by his family as "a devoted dad to his children and a loving son".
Przemyslaw Cierniak
10 JanuaryBoston, Lincolnshire
Przemyslaw Cierniak was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston.
Mr Cierniak, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bashir Abdullah
10 JanuaryLansdowne Court, Easton, Bristol
Thirty-two-year-old Bashir Abdullah was found dead at a block of flats in Bristol.
He had been stabbed.
Asma Begum
11 JanuaryTower Hamlets, East London
Asma Begum, 31, was found with a neck injury at an address in Tower Hamlets.
Police were called to the address in Poplar, but Ms Begum was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leanne Unsworth
14 JanuaryBurnley, Lancashire
Grandmother Leanne Unsworth was found dead at a house in Burnley.
She was described by her family as a "well-loved daughter, mum, niece and grandma who will be sadly missed".
A post-mortem concluded that she had died from head injuries.
Christy Walshe
15 JanuarySouthend, Essex
Christy Walshe, 40, was found seriously injured after being shot in the face.
The Southend mum, who had grown up with her grandparents, died two days later in hospital.
Her mother Jacqui said: "We are all absolutely heartbroken, her aunts and uncles devastated. You always think you have time to put things right."
Alison Hunt
16 JanuarySwinton, Greater Manchester
Stabbing victim Alison Hunt, 42, had a "heart of gold" and was a "wonderful" mum, her family said.
Her body was found at a property in Swinton, Greater Manchester, on 16 January.
The "light in our lives has been forever extinguished", her family added in a statement. "The way she brightened up every day with her laughter and sense of humour will always be with us."
Tom Bell
17 JanuaryBalby, Doncaster
Professional boxer Tom Bell, 21, was shot through a pub window in Doncaster on 17 January.
He later died in hospital from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Luz Margory Isaza Villegas
17 JanuaryNorthchurch Common, Hertfordshire
Mother of two, Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, 50, went missing from her home in Hemel Hempstead on 12 January.
Police found her body on Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted, five days later.
She is believed to have been murdered.
Wayne Boylan
18 JanuaryWarrenpoint, County Down
Father-of-two Wayne Boylan, died after being shot in the head at a flat in Warrenpoint.
Police say the 37-year-old was attacked while enjoying an evening at a friend's house.
Two masked men burst into the flat and shot him, police said. A 21-year-old woman with Mr Boylan in the flat was also seriously injured and taken to hospital for emergency surgery.
Frank Sinclair
19 JanuaryEast Kilbride
Frank Sinclair was 61 years old.
He was found dead near to Riverton Drive in East Kilbride.
Casey Lea Taylor
21 JanuaryLittle Lever, Bolton
Three-year-old Casey Lea Taylor was found dead with her one-year-old sister, Darcey Grace Stevens, at their home in Little Lever.
The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, 27, was also found.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls' deaths. Casey Lea's father, Liam Taylor, said Casey was "a beautiful little girl who was deeply loved by many".
Darcey Grace Stevens
21 JanuaryLittle Lever, Bolton
One-year-old Darcey Grace Stevens was found dead with her three-year-old sister, Casey Lea Taylor.
The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, 27, was also found at the family home.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls' deaths. Darcey's father Gary Eden said: "She will always live on through me".
Mary Annie Sowerby
22 JanuaryDearham, Cumbria
Sixty-nine-year-old Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was a "devoted wife" who "filled her life with joy and happiness", her family said.
Ms Sowerby, who was married with two children, was found seriously injured at a property in Dearham. She was treated by paramedics but died of her injuries.
Her son Lee Sowerby, 45, has been charged with her murder.
Stephen O'Donnell
22 JanuaryHMP Risley, Warrington
Stephen O'Donnell, 33, was attacked while in prison at HMP Risley, near Warrington.
He was stabbed on E Wing of the prison and rushed to Warrington General Hospital.
He later died from his injuries.
Yet to be named
23 JanuaryHandsworth, Birmingham
A 44-year-old woman was found with serious head injuries at an address in Albert Road, Handsworth.
She later died in hospital.
Yet to be named
25 JanuaryPrestwich, Greater Manchester
The body of a man believed to be in his 50s was found at a property in Bury.
Ian Ogle
27 JanuaryEast Belfast
Ian Ogle died after being stabbed and beaten in the street near his home.
The father of two and had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community in East Belfast.
Police said a gang of at least five men were involved in the attack, during which Mr Ogle was stabbed 11 times in the back, severely beaten and left to die.
Kamil Malysz
27 JanuaryActon, West London
Kamil Malysz was found dead in a residential building in Acton on 27 January.
The 34-year-old was a Polish national who had been living in west London.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of haemorrhaging because of a stab injury.
Nedim Bilgin
29 JanuaryIslington, north London
Seventeen-year-old Nedim Bilgin died after being attacked on Caledonian Road in Islington.
A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died from a stab wound.
Speaking at the scene after the stabbing, Islington Councillor Paul Convery said that the area had been blighted by tensions between gang rivalries for years.
Ashley Walker
30 JanuaryLeicester
Ashley Walker, 31, died in hospital after saying he had been attacked.
While receiving treatment, he told a relative that he had been assaulted on 22 January at a property on Tatlow Road, Leicester.
He died in hospital a few days later, on 30 January.
Michael Liddell
31 JanuaryGloucester
Michael Liddell, 35, was found by paramedics with serious injuries at a property in Gloucester.
They could not save him and he died a short time later.
His mother, 65-year-old Joy Liddell, has been charged with his murder.
Reece Ottaway
1 FebruaryNorthampton
Reece Ottaway, 23, was found dead at a social housing complex in Northampton.
A post-mortem examination confirmed that he had died of a stab wound.
Police said that his family were "shocked and devastated" by his death.
Mary Page
1 FebruaryWolverhampton
Mary Page's family described her as "a kind animal lover and mother whose life was tragically cut short".
The cause of her death is not known as post-mortem results were inconclusive, but police said she had suffered a head injury.
Her son, 40-year-old Matthew Page, has been charged with her murder.
Margaret Smythe
1 FebruaryBolton
Margaret Smythe, 29, known as Maggie, went missing on 26 January.
Her body was found nearby on 1 February after a large-scale police search of the area.
Ms Smythe worked as a cleaner at Bolton bus station and had a three-year-old daughter.
Tyler Peck
2 FebruarySalcombe, Devon
Fifteen-year-old Tyler was found dead at a house in Salcombe, Devon, after taking an "unknown substance".
Tributes posted on Facebook said Tyler was a pupil at River Dart Academy, near Totnes, and would be "very much missed".
A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to his death.
Carl Thorpe
3 FebruaryHighgate, London
Carl Thorpe, 46, died in a fire at a mental health centre in Highgate.
Around 100 people were evacuated from the building, but Mr Thorpe died at the scene.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.
Jurijs Paramonovs
3 FebruaryWisbech
Jurijs Paramonovs died at his home in West Parade, Wisbech, after being stabbed.
Mr Paramonovs was 46 years old.
Lejean Richards
5 FebruaryBattersea, south London
Nineteen-year-old Lejean Richards was stabbed in the chest near his home in south London.
He was working as a pizza delivery driver after a stint in prison, according to reports.
Paramedics treated him at the scene but could not save him.
Kevin Byrne
5 FebruaryKirkcaldy
Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found dead at an address in Kirkcaldy.
The 45-year-old had had his left leg amputated and used crutches.
His family said "Kevin was a loving son, father and brother".
Riley Holt
5 FebruaryStafford
Eight-year-old Riley Holt, was killed with three of his siblings - Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".
Keegan Unitt
5 FebruaryStafford
Six-year-old Keegan Unitt was killed with three of his siblngs - Riley Holt, eight, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".
Tilly Rose Unitt
5 FebruaryStafford
Four-year-old Tilly Rose Unitt was killed with three of her siblings - Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".
Olly Unitt
5 FebruaryStafford
Three-year-old Olly Unitt was killed with three of his siblings: Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, and Tilly Rose Unitt, four, in a fire.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as "bright, happy, loving and lively".
Yet to be named
6 FebruaryHythe
Police were called by the ambulance service, who reported that they were dealing with a one-month-old baby boy who was seriously unwell.
The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died four days later.
A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman being investigated on suspicion of murder.
Rosie Darbyshire
7 FebruaryPreston
Mother-of-one Rosie Darbyshire, 27, was subjected to a "brutal and sustained assault" before she died.
Her body was found in the Ribbleton area and a post-mortem examination revealed that she died as a result of serious head injuries. Lancashire Police referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct "following some previous contact between Rosie and the Constabulary prior to her tragic death".
In tribute, her family said: "It doesn't seem real that our crazy, wig-wearing, talented, goofy Rosie won't be bursting through the door in song any more."
James Taylor
7 FebruaryLiverpool
Father-of-six James Taylor was killed in what police believe was a "targeted attack".
The 34-year-old was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class.
"Although he was a proud supporter of Liverpool Football Club, his life really did revolve around his children - four girls and two boys - his wife and wider family," his family said.
Joy Morgan
7 FebruaryHatfield
Midwifery student Joy Morgan was reported missing in February after failing to return to her studies at the University of Hertfordshire.
She was last seen at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December.
Ms Morgan has not been found but a 40-year-old man has been charged with her murder.
Anthony Richardson
8 FebruaryNewcastle
Anthony Richardson, 46, died after a brawl outside a pub in Newcastle.
Mr Richardson was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died a day later.
Aliny Mendes
8 FebruaryEwell, Surrey
Mother-of-four Aliny Mendes died after being attacked in the street.
Her estranged husband, Ricardo Godinho, 41, has been charged with her murder.
Ms Mendes's sister said: "My sister was lovely, always thinking about everyone but mostly her children." An online fundraising group was set up to repatriate the 39-year-old's body to Brazil.
Pat Ward
9 FebruaryClogher, County Tyrone
Pat Ward's body was found in an alleyway in Clogher's McCrea Park. It is understood that he had suffered stab wounds.
Mr Ward, 30, was a member of the travelling community and a father of four.
He is also believed to have been a boxer.
Dennis Anderson
10 FebruaryEast Dulwich, south London
Dennis Anderson, 39, from Lewisham, south London, was attacked in the street following a row in an off-licence.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.
Wesley Adyinka
10 FebruaryMaidstone
Wesley Adyinka died from suspected stab wounds near his home in Maidstone.
He was 37 years old.
John Methley
10 FebruaryRotherham
John Methley was found unconscious with head injuries after being assaulted in the Bradgate area of Rotherham.
Mr Methley, 39, was taken to hospital but died six days later.
Relatives said his "entire family" was grieving for John.
Anthony Payne
11 FebruaryExeter
Anthony Payne was one of three men in their 80s found dead in Exeter over two days.
A friend described him as as "decent ordinary bloke". Mr Payne, an Exeter City fan, worked on a farm after leaving school, before doing National Service in the Army and, later, building work. Outside work, he enjoyed keeping an allotment and looking after his cats.
Twins Richard and Roger Carter, 84, were found dead in a nearby part of Exeter the following day.
Carl Hopkins
11 FebruaryColchester
Carl Hopkins, 49, was found dead near Colchester's Castle Park having suffered a stab wound to the lung.
His death is thought to be linked to another stabbing which took place in the town the previous day, which left a 40-year-old man seriously injured.
Rafal Michal Lyko
11 FebruaryBlantyre, South Lanarkshire
Rafal Michal Lyko, 36, was found dead in a burned-out stolen Mercedes two days after arriving in the Tayside area from Poland.
The Mercedes was stolen from the Oxgangs Road area of Edinburgh on 24 January. Police are treating his death as murder.
It's believed he was in the area to visit relatives. Mr Lyko had a partner and a young son in Poland.
Sarah Henshaw
12 FebruaryLeeds
Sarah Henshaw was found dead in a flat in Leeds shortly before a man suspected of her murder fell from a city centre bridge over the A64.
He survived and was taken to hospital - where he was arrested.
Roger Carter
12 FebruaryExeter
Roger Carter, 84, was found dead with his twin brother Richard at a house in Exeter.
Their deaths came one day after another man in his 80s was found dead in the city.
Police said they were linking the deaths because of the "level of violence used" - all three had sustained serious head injuries.
Richard Carter
12 FebruaryExeter
Richard Carter, 84, was found dead with his brother Roger.
Their deaths came one day after another man in his 80s was found dead in Exeter.
Police said they were linking the deaths because of the "level of violence used".
Raymond Dixon
12 FebruaryBury
Raymond Dixon was found dead at a building in Bury.
A post-mortem found that the 50-year-old had been assaulted and died from head injuries.
Patrick Hill
13 FebruaryCoventry
Patrick Hill, 22, was found after suffering knife wounds at an address in Coventry.
He was rushed to hospital but died three days later.
Alan Wyatt
14 FebruaryGillingham
Alan Wyatt was 68 years old.
He was found dead after police were called to a house fire at an address in Gillingham.
Police are treating his death as murder and believe the fire was started deliberately.
Dorothy Bowyer
14 FebruaryBuxworth, Derbyshire
Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was found dead at a house in a Derbyshire village.
She is believed to have been killed by a stab wound to the chest.
A dog was also found dead at the property.
David Phillips
14 FebruaryNeath
David Phillips was found dead at a property in Neath Port Talbot after reports of a disturbance.
He was 76 years old.
Sidali Mohamed
15 FebruaryBirmingham
A student stabbed outside his college in Birmingham had fled war-torn Somalia when he was a toddler.
Sidali Mohamed was attacked outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College in Highgate, Birmingham, and died two days later.
Family members said that he had "many ambitions and goals" and wanted to be an accountant. His college principal said that he was "a wonderful young man".
Abdul Deghayes
17 FebruaryBrighton
Abdul Deghayes, 22, was the brother of two British teenagers killed while fighting for Islamist militants in Syria.
He was found stabbed in a car in Brighton after a crash.
He died the following day.
Bradley Matcham
18 FebruaryDrapery, Northampton
Bradley Matcham, 24, died from a single punch.
He was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but died of his injuries.
Bright Akinleye
18 FebruaryCamden, London
Bright Akinleye, 22, was stabbed in the leg during a row at a party in Euston.
He staggered into a nearby luxury hotel and collapsed.
Police and ambulance services were called but he died at the scene.
Cameron Wilkinson
19 FebruaryWolverhampton
Cameron Wilkinson was 26 years old.
He was found dead in a street in Wolverhampton.
David Hugh Murphy
19 FebruaryGlenwherry, Ballymena
Loyalist David Hugh Murphy, 52, was shot twice in the head at his home in rural County Antrim.
Officers say he was known to the police and he is believed to have been murdered.
His body was found by a friend who then alerted the police.
Brian Wieland
19 FebruaryChingford, north London
Brian Weiland, 69, was found dead after police, the fire service and the ambulance service were called to his house.
He died from multiple head injuries, according to a post-mortem examination.
A 51-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Abdullah Muhammad
20 FebruarySmall Heath, Birmingham
Abdullah Muhammad was stabbed in the back and chest in a Birmingham park.
He was 16 years old.
The student, from Hodge Hill, died at the scene in Sara Park, Small Heath.
Glendon Spence
21 FebruaryBrixton, south London
Glendon Spence died after being attacked at the Marcus Lipton Youth Centre in Brixton.
Police said a fight had started outside the club and Mr Spence had run inside, where he was stabbed.
He died at the scene. He was 23.
Alasdair Forsyth
21 FebruaryEdinburgh
Alasdair Forsyth was 67 years old.
He was discovered with serious injuries at an address in Prestonfield and died at the scene.
Courtney Valentine-Brown
21 FebruarySouthend
Courtney Valentine-Brown died after being stabbed in Southend.
Mr Valentine-Brown was attacked just before midnight on 21 February.
He was wounded in the leg and later died in hospital.
Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck
22 FebruaryWood Green, north London
Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after he was stabbed by a gang riding bikes in north London.
He was chased into a hair salon in Wood Green and attacked by men armed with a firearm, knives and a samurai sword.
Detectives said the 19-year-old's death would have been witnessed by several people, including children.
Philip McMillan
22 FebruaryHolytown, North Lanarkshire
Philip McMillan was 26 years old.
He died after an incident in Holytown on 22 February.
Phillip Rooney
23 FebruaryLeigh, Greater Manchester
Father-of-two Phillip Rooney, 32, was "witty, caring and had a heart of gold", according to his family.
He was found "unresponsive" at a house in Leigh, Greater Manchester, and died at the scene.
He had been stabbed in the stomach.
Gary Cunningham
23 FebruaryHarborne, Birmingham
Gary Cunningham suffered several stab injuries in an attack at a flat in Birmingham.
He died at the scene.
He was 29 years old.
Paul Ackroyd
23 FebruaryBradford
Paul Ackroyd, 37, died after being found lying in the road near Bradford city centre..
Police and paramedics were called to Jinnah Court but he died at the scene.
Connor Brown
24 FebruarySunderland
Connor Brown, 18, died in hospital after being attacked behind The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of 24 February.
He was a student at the local Farringdon Community Sports College.
England footballer Jordan Henderson, who went to the same school as Connor, was among those who expressed their sympathy to his family.
Firoz Pagarkar
24 FebruaryBatley
Firoz Pagarkar was 46 years old.
He was attacked on 3 January and taken to hospital.
Doctors could not save him from the injuries he sustained and he died seven weeks later.
Sonia Wright
24 FebruarySalisbury
Sonia Wright was 38 years old.
She was found dead at a house in Salisbury.
David Lopez-Fernandez
25 FebruaryTower Hamlets, London
Spanish national David Lopez-Fernandez, 38, was found stabbed at an address in Stepney. east London.
Police and the ambulance service were called to the incident but Mr Lopez-Fernandez died at the scene.
Hazrat Umar
25 FebruaryBirmingham
Hazrat Umar was a student at the South and City College in Birmingham.
He died after being found with stab injuries in Bordesley Green.
Mr Umar was studying electrical engineering. His family and friends said they could not understand why he was targeted.
Jodi Miller
25 FebruaryLeeds
Jodi Miller was 21 years old.
She was found seriously injured in Harehills, Leeds.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Che Morrison
26 FebruaryIlford
Che Morrison was stabbed to death outside Ilford railway station in east London.
His family described the 20-year-old as a "very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future".
"There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short," they said.
St John Lewis
26 FebruaryBramley, Leeds
St John Lewis died after being attacked in Broadlea Terrace in Bramley, Leeds.
The 47-year-old had been stabbed.
Peter Flux
27 FebruaryPaignton
Peter Flux was 74 years old.
The emergency services were called to an address in Paignton where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lance Martin
28 FebruaryNormanton
Lance Martin, 24, died after being assaulted in St Thomas Road in Normanton, Derby.
A friend described Mr Martin as a "gentle giant at heart" who "loved his little boy".
Hollie Ashurst
28 FebruaryWigan
Toddler Hollie Ashurst was a "ray of sunshine", according to her mother.
The 14-month-old died in hospital as a result of head injuries - a day after medics were called to her home.
Her mother, who has asked not to be named, described Hollie as a "bright, smiley, happy little girl".
Yet to be named
24 FebruaryWhitby, North Yorkshire
Jodie Chesney
1 MarchHavering, London
Jodie Chesney was attacked while playing music in a park with friends in Harold Hill.
She died after being stabbed in the back
Former classmates described her as a "bundle of joy and such a good person" and said she was "so beautiful - inside and out".
Yousef Makki
2 MarchTrafford
Yousef Makki, from Burnage, died after being attacked in Gorse Bank Road, near Altrincham.
The Manchester Grammar School student had been stabbed in the street.
Yousef's parents described him as a "loving and caring son and brother", and said he had phoned hours before his death to say he would be home for tea.
Jolia Bogdan
2 MarchCroydon
Jolia Bogdan was three months old.
Emergency services were called after receiving reports that she was unresponsive.
She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.
Elize Stevens
2 MarchHendon, north London
Elize Linda Stevens, 50, was stabbed to death at a home in north-west London.
She was found injured at the premises off the Great North Way, Hendon, but died at the scene.
David Martinez
6 MarchLeyton, east London
David Martinez, 26, was a Spanish national.
Police were called to an address in Leyton following reports of a stabbing.
He was found with multiple knife injuries and died at the scene. Police say his death "is not believed to be gang-related".
Yet to be named
6 MarchOxford
This person was a 22-year-old man.
He died after being stabbed.
Yet to be named
6 MarchCentral London
Police were called after a 37-year-old man suffered stab injuries in the early morning of 6 March.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead that evening.