Supermarket chain Asda has pledged to remove all single kitchen knives from sale amid concerns about their use in violent crime.

It comes as 41 people have been killed in stabbings in the UK this year.

Single kitchen knives are the most frequently stolen knives, Asda said, prompting the decision to stop their sale by the end of April.

Nick Jones, Asda senior vice-president, said the company had "a responsibility to support the communities we serve".

"Whilst we have already taken steps to restrict the sale of knives to ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands, we felt there was more we could be doing to support those looking at how to bring this issue under control", he said.

The store said it would continue to sell multipacks of knives.

It is illegal to sell knives to under 18s, unless they have a folding blade less than 3in (7.6cm) long. In Scotland, 16 to 18-year-olds may buy cutlery and kitchen knives, however.

Ministers are under pressure over knife crime after a rise in stabbings.