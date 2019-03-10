Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Dylan was crowned Best in Show with his owner Kathleen Roosens

A papillon named Dylan has been crowned Best in Show at the 2019 Crufts dog show.

The winning canine beat six other finalists to claim the show's top honour on Sunday.

Dylan, owned by Kathleen Roosens, was also named winner of the Toy group earlier in the four-day dog show.

About 27,000 dogs were expected to attend the event, with more than 200 different breeds vying for a place in the final.

Judge Dan Ericsson said: "I was spoilt for choice but my eyes were drawn to this beautiful dog that has everything you look for in the breed, plus personality."

The annual event, which took place in the NEC in Birmingham, also saw 3,611 dogs from overseas enter.

Image copyright Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Other Best in Show finalists included Dave, a six-year-old boxer from Banbury, Oxfordshire

Image copyright Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Luther, a three-year-old Irish water spaniel from Thursby, Cumbria was also a finalist

The four-day event is the 128th in the show's history.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Image caption A Yorkshire terrier sits patiently as it is judged

Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Image caption A Maltese takes to the show ring

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A poodle is groomed on the final day of the show