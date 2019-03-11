Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined young people in Canada House for the Canadian tradition of maple taffy making.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked this year's Commonwealth Day at an event at Canada House, which showcased Canadian talent in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan are due to join the Queen for a service at Westminster Abbey, along with other senior royals and figures from national life.

It will mark the 70th anniversary of formation of the modern Commonwealth.

The royal couple visited Commonwealth countries for their first oversees tour last year.

The Queen - who is head of the Commonwealth, appointed William's brother Harry as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

At the event on Monday, the couple were welcomed to the Canadian embassy by Canada's High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, where they signed a visitors' book.

The theme of this year's event is A Connected Commonwealth, and member countries are being urged to protect natural resources and the environment.

The Commonwealth Day service will be at Westminster Abbey, where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of York are due to attend, along with leading figures from national life.

The Prime Minister Theresa May is due to be in the 2,000-strong congregation, as well as the Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, high commissioners, ambassadors, faith leaders, plus more than 800 schoolchildren and young people.

The multicultural, multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey, will see performances and readings from representatives from throughout the Commonwealth.

Grammy-winning group Clean Bandit and tenor Alfie Boe are expected to perform.

Since 1977, Commonwealth day has been celebrated annually on the second Monday in March.

The 53 Commonwealth countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe, will mark the day with a range of activities, such as faith and civic gatherings, school assemblies, flag raising ceremonies, street parties and cultural events.

Image copyright PA Image caption Queen Elizabeth II will use her Commonwealth Day message to praise how the family of nations inspires its member states to find ways of protecting the planet and its citizens

The Queen says in her message: "In April last year, I welcomed the leaders of our 53 nations to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and we all witnessed how the Commonwealth vision offers hope, and inspires us to find ways of protecting our planet, and our people.

"We are able to look to the future with greater confidence and optimism as a result of the links that we share, and thanks to the networks of co-operation and mutual support to which we contribute, and on which we draw.

"With enduring commitment through times of great change, successive generations have demonstrated that whilst the goodwill for which the Commonwealth is renowned may be intangible, its impact is very real."

Charles and Camilla will be guests of the Commonwealth Secretary-General at the annual evening reception, which traditionally takes place on Commonwealth Day at Marlborough House