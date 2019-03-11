Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A tree blocks a road after being blown down by strong winds in Wimbledon on Tuesday, 10 March

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday, as Storm Gareth hits.

Forecasters say that gusts of up to 80mph could cause travel disruption and power cuts in Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and Scotland.

The Met Office is also warning of localised flooding in Cumbria.

It comes as cars were crushed by scaffolding and a supermarket roof was ripped off as strong winds battered the country on Sunday.

The Met Office said that Storm Gareth will bring strong winds through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, "bringing the risk of damage to buildings, flying debris, large waves, power cuts and travel disruption".

Northern England is particularly at risk of travel disruption and localised flooding, with the possibility of 50mm to 60mm of rainfall over higher ground in Cumbria, say the Met Office.

Paul Gundersen, of the Met Office, said the strong north-westerly winds will also affect south-west Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50-55mph are likely inland and up to 65mph along western coasts." said Mr Gundersen.

The Met Office also warned gusts could reach 80mph along northern coasts.

Gareth is the third storm to be named this season after Erik in February and Freya earlier this month.

Image caption Several cars were damaged when wind ripped scaffolding into a road in west London on Tuesday

Gale-force winds across southern England on Sunday brought travel disruption, including delays at the Dartford Crossing as the QEII bridge was closed.

In Broadstairs, Kent, part of the roof off a Tesco Extra store at Westwood Cross.