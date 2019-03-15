Brexit latest: What's happened this week and what happens next?
- 15 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Is Brexit hurting your head? After a rollercoaster week for UK politics, you could be forgiven for being left confused. Here's all the latest, explained in short and long answers.
- What is a no-deal Brexit? And what is the Brexit deal?
- Brexit: What could happen next?
- A really simple guide to Brexit
- 10 ways you could be affected by no-deal Brexit