Flood warnings are in place across the UK following persistent heavy rain across the country.

There are more than 50 flood warnings for England, mostly in the north west, 10 for Wales and one for Scotland.

One of the worst-hit areas was Capel Curig in Caernarfonshire, Wales, which saw a month's worth of rain - some 136.6mm - in the space of 24 hours.

Travellers across northern England faced disruption on Saturday after train lines and roads were flooded.

Northern suspended or amended several rail routes in Yorkshire and the North West, while part of the M66 motorway was shut when the River Irwell burst its banks near Ramsbottom.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned people not to drive in flood waters after rescuing trapped vehicles.

It also said its fire engines were having to pump flood water away in order to protect properties in Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.

The Environment Agency, which issues flood warnings in England, said river levels were high and flooding was expected in some areas after persistent heavy rain.

It said on Twitter: "Our teams are out on the ground operating flood defences and installing temporary flood barriers to keep communities safe."

A flood warning is more severe than a flood alert and means immediate action is required as flooding is expected.

However, it is not as serious as a severe flood warning which means there could be a danger to life.

Image copyright Michael Roberts Image caption The swollen River Conwy was pictured in Llanrwst on Saturday morning

In Wales, there are flood warnings in place for mid and north Wales, where some homes in Conwy county have been flooded.

Deiniol Tegid, a spokesman for Natural Resources Wales, said: "The River Conwy is at its highest level ever recorded, so yes it's quite bad in Llanrwst at the moment.

"We're asking people to be very careful in that area and not to venture into flood water and please don't take any risks."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 properties had flooded in Parc yr Eryr, Llanrwst and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

Image caption Snow fell in a number of areas across Scotland, including Dunblane

Around 4cm (1.57in) of snow fell on the higher ground in Scotland at the start of the weekend.

Yellow warnings for snow, rain and wind in some parts of the UK expired on Saturday night.

The Met Office has issued an ice warning until 09:30 GMT on Sunday morning for Northern Ireland, Scotland, north Wales and north-west England.

Conditions are expected to ease on Sunday, and the Met Office is forecasting a dry and sunny start to the week because of a period of high pressure.