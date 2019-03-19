If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: Now what?

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has said there cannot be a third "meaningful" vote on Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal if it what is put before MPs remains "substantially" the same. The cabinet meets today to consider its next steps.

Citing a convention dating back to 1604, Mr Bercow angered and surprised ministers with his intervention. A third vote - the Commons having previously turned down the PM's plan by large margins - had been thought likely this week. One minister suggested MPs could vote on whether to ignore the convention the Speaker cited.

European ministers, apart from those from the UK, meet in Brussels this afternoon to discuss Brexit. The BBC's Brexit podcast looks at what's being described as a "constitutional crisis". And political correspondent Iain Watson wonders what Mrs May can do next.

New Zealand shootings: PM Ardern vows never to speak attacker's name

It's four days since the shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people. As the country starts to come to terms with what happened, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed never to say the gunman's name. She urged people: "Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them."

Ms Ardern has announced reforms to the country's gun laws following the shootings, which took place in the city of Christchurch. Here are the details of what we know so far about the victims.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian who describes himself as a white supremacist, has been charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for global restrictions on social media, after the attacks were live-streamed on Facebook.

And BBC Reality Check looks at how previous mass shootings have changed gun laws around the world.

Water shortages warning

The head of the Environment Agency is to warn that England is facing an "existential threat" because of water shortages. Within 25 years the country might not have enough to meet demands because of climate change and population growth, Sir James Bevan is expected to say in a speech. Given this, wasting water should become "as socially unacceptable as blowing smoke in the face of a baby", he will say.

Dutch shooting: Man arrested

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after the shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht in which three people died. Gokmen Tanis, who was born in Turkey, was found in a building two miles from the scene following a manhunt. One witness describes what happened during the attack.

Decoding the new threat of alt-right violence

By Mike Wendling, BBC Trending

The man accused of the Christchurch shootings left a trail of references to online culture and extremist alt-right ideology. When he first appeared in court, Brenton Tarrant flashed an "OK" hand sign.

It was described in some accounts as a white nationalist symbol, but can more accurately be called a trollish gesture. It's used by extremists, but also by a range of conservatives, far-right figures and the alt-right - a disparate group of activists who congregate on extreme message boards.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Fleet Street reacts with some passion to Commons Speaker John Bercow's intervention on a third "meaningful" vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal. The Daily Telegraph leads on comments that this has brought a full "constitutional crisis", while the Guardian describes "chaos" at Westminster. The Daily Mail accuses the Speaker of giving a "smirk" that says: "Brexit be damned." Meanwhile, the i reports that up to 30 Conservative MPs have promised to support Mrs May's plan on the proviso that she agrees to resign.

Daily digest

Cancer doctors NHS specialist shortage putting care at risk, experts warn

Cyclone Idai Mozambique president says 1,000 may have died

Most expensive cities Three-way tie at top of cost-of-living league

Grime music MPs warn of discrimination stifling urban acts

If you see one thing today

'I carry a saw for my safety'

If you listen to one thing today

Are we heading for a mass extinction?

If you read one thing today

Candid moments caught in the ladies' loos

Lookahead

09:30 UK unemployment figures for the three months to January are released.

11:00 The winner of the Abel Prize for outstanding work in mathematics is announced.

On this day

1992 Buckingham Palace announces that the Duke and Duchess of York, who married in 1986, are to separate.

