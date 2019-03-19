Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex greet the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex paid their respects to the Christchurch shootings victims during a visit to New Zealand's High Commission in London.

They were greeted by High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae before laying flowers and signing a book of condolence on Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty people died and dozens were wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder.

Meghan greets Sir Jerry Mateparae

The couple's message in the book of condolence

The couple added their bouquets of flowers to floral tributes left by members of the public outside the building.

They signed off their message in the book of condolence with the Maori word "arohanui", which means "much love".

Meghan wore a pair of earrings given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when the Duke and Duchess made an official visit to the country last year.

Following the attacks, the couple issued a joint message with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in which they called the attack "senseless", saying: "No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship."

They ended the message with the Maori words Kia Kaha, meaning "stay strong".

Meghan added to the floral tributes

Prince Harry lays his flowers outside the high commission

The Queen has paid tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who helped the injured, saying: "Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

She added that her "thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders" at this "tragic time".