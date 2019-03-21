If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright AFP

May to urge EU to allow Brexit delay

Theresa May's off to Brussels today to try to persuade the leaders of the other 27 EU countries to allow Brexit to be delayed until 30 June. She needs the backing of all of them.

European Council President Donald Tusk has said he thinks this is possible - but only if MPs vote in favour (at the third time of asking) of the withdrawal deal she struck with the EU last year. But this comes after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled such a vote out, saying it would break parliamentary convention to keep putting the same question before MPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is also going to Brussels, to tell leaders he thinks a different deal can be reached.

There are eight days left until the UK is set to leave the EU - unless a delay is granted. On Wednesday, Mrs May used a speech in Downing Street to accuse MPs of "infighting" and playing "political games", adding that the public was "tired" of the Brexit impasse. Here's BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on that.

We look at what could happen next. And, as ever, there's our simple guide to Brexit.

Christchurch shootings: New Zealand to ban military-style weapons

Following the shootings that killed 50 people, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised a ban on all types of semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles. An amnesty and a buy-back scheme will be imposed so the owners of affected weapons can hand them in. All of those who died in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch last Friday have now been formally identified, police say. BBC Reality Check explains New Zealand's current gun laws.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Trump vents unhappiness over McCain funeral

When US Senator, and former Republican presidential candidate, John McCain died of brain cancer aged 81 last year, he was given a state funeral. But President Donald Trump has complained that he "didn't get a thank you" for agreeing to the honour. The two didn't get on, which Mr Trump acknowledged in a discussion with workers at a tank factory in Ohio. "Donald Trump is feuding with a dead man," writes BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher.

From Pong to Red Dead: How video game music has always played players

By Mark Savage, music reporter

In a small studio in east London, two musicians are doing unspeakable things to a collection of vintage instruments. Joe Henson and Alexis Smith - aka The Flight - are recording the music for a battle scene in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and it's making them angry.

"We shout at each other a lot," says Joe. "It's a pretty intense thing, writing fight music, both physically and mentally."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Theresa May faces a "furious backlash" from her own MPs after blaming parliamentarians for the Brexit deadlock, according to the Guardian. But the Sun is more supportive of the PM, using the headline "Power to the people". The i says a "Brexit blame game" is going on, while the Daily Mail warns of a "no-deal knife edge". Meanwhile, the Daily Star leads on factory worker Ade Goodchild's £71m EuroMillions lottery win.

Daily digest

Lorraine Kelly Presenter wins £1.2bn tax row against HMRC over ITV work

Shop violence 115 staff physically attacked at work every day, industry figures suggest

Immigration detention centres Home Office "utterly failing" to ensure safety of people held

Cyclone Idai UK charities launch joint appeal over disaster in southern Africa

Mount Everest Melting glaciers expose dead climbers' bodies

If you see one thing today

Can we transform the world in 12 years?

If you listen to one thing today

Can you murder a robot?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright EPA

Jacinda Ardern: The emergence of 'a leader with love on full display'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today It's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

12:00 The Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision.

On this day

1999 Ernie Wise, one of the UK's best-loved comedians, dies aged 73.

From elsewhere

Investors and tourists fuel Greek revival - at a cost (New York Times)

Mysterious ocean 'blob' may have led to fewer baby whales (National Geographic)

JK Rowling's comments about Dumbledore are proving very divisive (Marie Claire)

Could beer make your house sparkle? (Daily Mail)