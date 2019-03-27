If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Will Jacob Rees-Mogg help the Brexit deal pass?

It's another day of Brexit votes in the House of Commons. After Theresa May's deal was rejected in January and March, MPs will begin voting on alternatives, in a process likely to continue into next week. Options could include a new customs union with the EU, another referendum, or the cancellation of Brexit. The votes are non-binding - and Mrs May has already said that, even if there's a majority for an alternative plan, it may be "un-negotiable" with the EU.

The prime minister still hopes her deal will pass, eventually. That could be more likely after Jacob Rees-Mogg's intervention. The Eurosceptic MP says he will support Mrs May's deal, if the Northern Irish DUP does as well. He writes in the Daily Mail: "Theresa May's deal is a bad one, it does not deliver on the promises made in the Tory Party manifesto and its negotiation was a failure of statesmanship... [but] all the other potential outcomes are worse."

Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says it could be a "very messy and tricky day". Read her analysis here.

Is this the end of speeding?

Speed limiting technology looks set to become mandatory for all vehicles sold in Europe from 2022, after new rules were provisionally agreed by the EU. Campaigners welcomed the move, saying it would save thousands of lives. But the AA said "a little speed" helps with overtaking or joining motorways.

Ranking Roger dies aged 56

Musicians have paid tribute to singer Roger Charlery, known as Ranking Roger, who has died aged 56. The Birmingham-born star, best known as a vocalist with The Beat, died at home on Tuesday, surrounded by family. Charlery suffered a stroke last summer and was reported to have been diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer.

No EU joy at House of Commons votes

By BBC Europe editor Katya Adler

For months, even years now, Brussels has been urging the UK to "tell us what you want, what you really, really want!" And yet there is no sudden outbreak of Brexit joy across the Channel. EU governments know well enough by now that Wednesday's votes may not end up providing a clear picture of Brexit.

Even if they did, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will point out that the EU's only "interlocutor" - or opposite number - remains Her Majesty's government, led by Theresa May, and not UK MPs. Would she be willing to shuttle as a go-between on behalf of Parliament, which has chosen to ignore her negotiated Brexit deal? Not likely.

Read more from Katya here.

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph says Conservative Brexiteers will urge Theresa May to announce she'll be gone by the autumn, in return for "a lot" of them supporting her Brexit deal. The "i" says supporters of the prime minister believe she's the victim of sexism and misogyny. A female minister tells the paper she believes a man would not be facing the same calls to quit.

Sir Oliver Letwin - the Conservative backbencher who proposed Wednesday's indicative votes - is given a scathing appraisal in The Sun's leader column. It says Brexit is in the hands of Parliament's most "blunder-prone Tory buffoon". It's hard to imagine how things could get worse - it continues - but this diehard Remainer and Old Etonian twit will find a way.

Read the full paper review here.

Lookahead

14:00 Parliament to debate and vote on alternatives to Theresa May's Brexit plan

19:00 MPs expected formally to approve delaying the UK's withdrawal from the EU beyond 29 March

On this day

1963 Large parts of the British railway system are uneconomic and under-used, says a report from the chairman of the British Transport Commission, Dr Richard Beeching

