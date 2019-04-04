If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: MPs back delay and May and Corbyn meet again

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are set to hold more talks today on how to break the Brexit impasse. They do so in the knowledge that MPs last night voted by a majority of just one for the prime minister to ask the EU for another delay to leaving, in order to avoid quitting without a deal.

Labour's Yvette Cooper led the move, but Brexit-supporting Conservative MP Mark Francois said a four-hour debate had not been long enough to discuss all the issues. The talks between Mrs May and Labour leader Mr Corbyn are said to have been "constructive".

Meanwhile, a former senior Metropolitan Police officer has warned politicians and campaigners not to "inflame" tensions over Brexit, for fear of these leading to violence. If you want to get back to basics here's our simple guide to Brexit.

Poor diet causing millions of deaths

People's poor daily diets are a bigger cause of death around the world than smoking, according to a study published in the medical journal the Lancet. Salt - found in common foods including bread, soy sauce and processed meals - is identified as the single greatest cause of shortened lives. This accounted for three million deaths a year, while eating too few whole grains and too little fruit were also high on the list. Here's the full story.

British seaside 'desperate for reinvention'

They were built on enjoyment, but many of Britain's seaside resorts are today seen as a "national embarrassment", according to a parliamentary report. It says young people living in them are being let down when it comes to transport, housing and post-16 education. The House of Lords Regenerating Seaside Towns Committee is calling for more investment.

The ex-hackers who become crime fighters

By Chris Quevatre

Step inside the offices of Bluescreen and you'll find some of the UK's most talented teenage hackers, dragged from a world of crime to fight for the other side. These computer experts have swapped the confines of their bedrooms for a fairly ordinary looking cyber security company in Plymouth.

Bluescreen employs hackers the authorities have deemed worthy of a second chance, to pit their wits against some of the anonymous online criminals they used to see as their brothers in arms.

Read the full article

What the papers say

A photograph of Jeremy Corbyn giving a thumb-up features on several front pages, as newspapers cover the Brexit talks between the Labour leader and Theresa May. Metro's headline is "It's good to talk", but the Times reports that both are facing a "furious backlash" from their own MPs over working together. Meanwhile, the i suggests that pressure for a second referendum is growing. Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says Prince Harry is waging "war" on computer games, as he calls for parents to take a greater role in policing their children's screen use.

Image copyright EPA

Lookahead

Today England football manager Gareth Southgate receives his MBE at Buckingham Palace.

19:00 The Bafta Games Awards take place at Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, with God of War and Celeste among six nominees for Best Game.

On this day

1968 American civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

