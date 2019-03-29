If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Can Theresa May finally win a Brexit vote?

On the day the UK was supposed to leave the EU, MPs will vote for a third time on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement. Mrs May's deal has already been rejected twice, in January and March, but this time is slightly different. MPs will vote on the withdrawal agreement alone - rather than the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, which sets out the future relationship between the UK and the EU.

If it passes, the UK should leave the EU by 22 May. But our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says it "looks like Mrs May is heading for another loss". The Northern Irish DUP will not support it, because of the so-called Irish backstop. Most Labour MPs are also expected to vote against.

If MPs reject the deal, this flowchart explains what may - or may not - happen next.

Jill Dando case 'will never be solved'

The detective who led the inquiry into Jill Dando's murder has told the BBC her case will never be solved. Hamish Campbell told a documentary to mark 20 years since the newsreader's shooting: "Do I think somebody will come back to court? Probably not, no." His team arrested Barry George in 2000, one year after Dando, 37, was killed on her doorstep in Fulham, west London. Mr George was convicted of murder and spent eight years in jail, before being acquitted at a retrial.

'The collusion delusion is over'

At his first political rally since the Mueller report was submitted, Donald Trump has said "the Russia hoax is finally dead". The report found no evidence of Russian collusion - but also that Mr Trump could not be exonerated of obstruction of justice. "After three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead. The collusion delusion is over," he told supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

'It looks like another loss'

By BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg

There are signs that many Eurosceptic MPs are ready to say "yes" - not because they suddenly have realised her deal is perfect but because more of them officially realise that it is the clearest break from the EU they can realistically hope for. Yet her Northern Irish allies are not persuaded. Labour, even though they have sometimes accepted that what's on the table, the divorce deal, will never be unpicked by the EU, will still, in the main, resist.

As things stand - even though some influential Brexiteers believe there is a chance it will get through - it looks like Theresa May is heading for another loss. But for Number 10, it is another way of extending the road before it finally runs out.

Read Laura's full blog here.

What the papers say

In the words of the Daily Express, it was intended to be the day "Britain was freed from the shackles of the EU". But MPs have failed to honour the referendum result, it says, making this "the darkest hour for democracy". The Daily Mail also admonishes Parliament. "Put your country first. Uphold democracy. Back the Brexit deal today. You've got one last chance", it says.

The Sun emphasises how the DUP and its leader Arlene Foster have been put centre-stage. "Come on Arlene!" it says, urging her to "save Brexit". But the Belfast Telegraph says that won't happen - because of the unionists' unhappiness with the Irish backstop. It means Mrs May needs opposition support - and that's "extremely unlikely", the Guardian says.

Read the full review here.

Daily digest

Christchurch More than 20,000 attend mosque attack memorial service

Bandmates killed Both members of Liverpool band Her's die in US crash

Lyft off Ride-sharing firm valued at £18bn in share sale

Keith Flint Large crowds expected for Essex funeral

Lookahead

14:30 MPs expected to vote on the government's withdrawal agreement with the EU

Afternoon: Pro-Brexit rallies take place in central London

On this day

1981 Around 7,000 people take part in the first London Marathon

