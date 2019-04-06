Image copyright kitzcorner

Bulgaria's Sunny Beach is the cheapest European resort for UK travellers, an analysis of 20 seaside haunts suggests.

Prices at the Black Sea resort are a third lower than at its closest competitor, Portugal's Algarve, Post Office Travel Money said.

The analysis took into account the cost of nine tourist staples, including lunch and evening meals, drinks, sun cream and insect repellent.

Portugal's Algarve was next cheapest, followed by Marmaris in Turkey.

Sorrento in Italy was the most expensive of the featured destinations, with prices three times more expensive than in Sunny Beach.

At the Bulgarian resort, where prices have dropped 10.7% in the past year, holidaymakers could find a two-course lunch for two people for £8.42, pay just £1.17 for a glass of wine in a bar and £2.34 for a premium brand bottle of suncream.

The Post Office said that while sterling was stronger against the euro than a year ago, competitive pricing in restaurants, bars and shops meant prices had dropped in more than two-thirds of the destinations it analysed.

"The price falls could be an indication that tourist businesses in European resorts are keen to attract UK visitors and will keep costs low to do so," said its head, Nick Boden.

"There are significant variations between the prices we found in resorts this year so it will really pay dividends to do some holiday homework before booking to avoid busting the budget.

Victoria Bacon, of travel trade association Abta, said: "Abta members are reporting significant interest in travel to Bulgaria and Turkey."