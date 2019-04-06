Army arrest six men over alleged sex attack

Image copyright PA Image caption Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is launching a review into inappropriate behaviour in the military

Six soldiers have been arrested over an alleged sex attack on a female soldier, it is being reported.

The teenager woke to find the men standing over her, said the Sun.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said he was "horrified" and there would be a wider review into "inappropriate behaviour in the military".

The paper says the men were questioned by military police. Five men were arrested last Friday night and a sixth on Monday morning, it added.

Mr Williamson said: "There is no place for these kind of actions in the military. If true, those involved must face the full force of the law."

He said he had commissioned a review into inappropriate behaviour in the military with a view to "stamping it out."

Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith also said inappropriate behaviour was "downright unacceptable".

"It stands in stark contrast with everything the British Army represents, demonstrating an indiscipline that is wildly at odds with the values and standards that represent the fabric of not just our Army, but the nation's Army," he said.

The newspaper has claimed to know the name of the unit involved, but said it was not naming it for legal reasons.