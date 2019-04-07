Image copyright Laleh Shahravesh Image caption Detained in Dubai said Laleh Sharavesh's ex-husband's new wife reported the comments

A British woman is facing two years in jail in Dubai for calling her ex-husband's new wife a "horse" on Facebook, campaigners have said.

Londoner Laleh Shahravesh, 55, was arrested at a Dubai airport after flying there to attend her former husband's funeral.

She faces prosecution over two Facebook comments she posted on pictures of her husband remarrying in 2016.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting Ms Shahravesh.

Ms Shahravesh was married to her ex-husband for 18 years and had lived in Dubai for one eight-month period, according to Detained in Dubai, which is representing the 55-year old.

But Ms Shahravesh returned to the UK with her daughter, while her husband stayed in the United Arab Emirates, and the couple got divorced.

The mother-of-one discovered her ex-husband was remarrying when she saw photos of the new couple on Facebook.

She posted two comments in Farsi, including one that said: "I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse".

Under the UAE's cyber-crime laws, a person can be sentenced for up to two years in prison and fined £50,000 for making defamatory statements online, according to Detained in Dubai.

The organisation said Ms Shahravesh's ex-husband's new wife, who lives in Dubai, reported the comments.

Ms Shahravesh made the comments while in the UK, according to Detained in Dubai.

It said Ms Shahravesh and her daughter flew to the UAE on the 10th of March to attend the funeral of their husband and father, who had died of a heart attack.

At the time of her arrest, Ms Shahravesh was with her 14-year-old daughter, who later had to fly home on her own, it added.

'Quite vindictive'

Radar Stirling, Ms Shahravesh's lawyer and chief executive of Detained in Dubai, told BBC News that both it and the Foreign Office (FCO) had asked the complainant to withdraw her allegation, but she had refused.

The decision "seems quite vindictive really", she added.

Ms Stirling said her client had been bailed, but her passport had been confiscated and she was currently living in a hotel.

She said Ms Shahravesh was "absolutely distraught" and it was going to take her a "long time" to recover from her ordeal.

Her daughter was "very upset" and had "been through really what you would call hell", she said,

"All she wants is to be reunited with her mother," she added.

The 14-year-old was putting together an appeal to the Crown Prince of Dubai, Ms Stirling said.

She added that "no-one would really be aware" of the severity of the cyber-crime laws in the UAE, and the FCO had failed to adequately warn tourists about them.

The FCO said in a statement: "Our staff are supporting a British woman and her family following her detention in the UAE.

"We are in contact with the UAE authorities regarding her case."