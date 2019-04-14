Image copyright PA

A man who was arrested following an incident outside the Ukrainian embassy in west London on Saturday has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The 40-year-old man will be taken to hospital for treatment, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The Ukrainian embassy said its ambassador's vehicle was "deliberately rammed" as it sat outside the building.

Officers used firearms and a Taser before arresting a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police attended at approximately 09:50 BST after reports of antisocial behaviour involving a car in Holland Park, W11.

When officers arrived on the scene, a car was "driven at them", the Met said.

'Forced to open fire'

Describing the events of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian embassy said that after seeing the ambassador's car being targeted, police "blocked up" the other vehicle.

"Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the ambassador's car again," the embassy said.

Image caption Police said the car, which was driven at officers, collided with multiple vehicles

It added police were "forced to open fire on the perpetrator's vehicle".

Following his arrest, the man was taken to a London hospital as a precaution before being taken to a central London police station.

Image copyright PA Image caption The incident took place near the Ukrainian embassy in west London

'Blasting music'

Eyewitnesses saw the man "ramming" the embassy car.

Darcy Mercier, who lives across the road from the Ukrainian embassy, told the BBC the man arrived in the street around 07:00 and was "blasting music".

Mr Mercier said he approached the man and asked him to turn the music off but was ignored.

"He sat in the middle of the street for over two hours. I was out on my terrace when he started ramming the embassy car," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shot from a nearby building showed armed police removing the car's driver

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command, said: "As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident."

Adding: "I would like to pay tribute to the officers involved in this incident who responded this morning and put themselves in harm's way as they do every day to keep the people of London safe."