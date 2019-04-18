News Daily: Madeira bus crash and death of children's TV star

If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright AFP

Tourist bus crash kills at least 29

"I have no words to describe what happened." Mayor Filipe Sousa's reaction captures the shock of local communities at a tourist bus crash that has killed at least 29 people on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Another 27 were injured in the accident, near the coastal town of Caniço.

Aerial footage of the incident showed the bus - its roof caved in and windscreen smashed - part-way down a hillside. Mayor Sousa told broadcaster SIC TV that all the tourists on the bus were German but some local people could also be among the casualties.

Children's TV star dies at 16

Colleagues of "hugely talented" CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor, who appeared in shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, have been paying tribute to the child actor, who has died suddenly aged 16. Among them was Almost Never co-star Emily Atack, who described Mya-Lecia as a "beautiful and talented girl" who was "a complete joy to be around". Meanwhile, young fans have been sharing their memories of the star since the news was announced on the CBBC website.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Did rabbits roam Roman England?

It seems bunnies have been hopping around the UK a lot longer than anyone realised. Tests on a rabbit's tibia bone, found 55 years ago at Fishbourne Roman Palace in West Sussex, have indicated the animal was alive in 1AD. Academics at the universities of Exeter, Oxford and Leicester say it proves for the first time that Romans kept rabbits, speculating they may have been exotic pets. Still, no-one's quite certain how they came to be associated with Easter...

The woman aiming to build 'a labour movement for the 21st Century'

By Jane Wakefield, BBC News Technology reporter

Three years ago some 12,000 employees at US grocery chain Publix - around 4% of the workforce - used an online campaign on coworker.org to overturn a ban on facial hair.

"You might not expect that to be a serious labour issue but it impacted a lot of people, including those with sensitive skin conditions," says the platform's founder, Jess Kutch. As modern practices make it harder for labour to get organised, and with working conditions deteriorating, she says workers need a new way to "share struggles and advocate for a solution".

Read the full story

What the papers say

Several papers focus on the Extinction Rebellion protests causing "chaos" in London. Some, like the Daily Telegraph, scrutinise the stance of the authorities. The Daily Mirror, however, echoes the view of protesters, leading on Sir David Attenborough's "starkest warning yet" about climate change. Elsewhere, the Guardian reports that half of land in England is owned by 1% of the population. And the Daily Star leads on the curious case of piranhas in a Doncaster lake.

Daily digest

North Korea The military has test-fired a new "tactical guided weapon", state media says

Champions League Tottenham reach the semis after beating Man City on away goals

Crossrail The east-west route through London could be delayed until 2021, sources tell the BBC

Samsung Folding smartphone breaks when media reviewers try it out

If you see one thing today

Notre-Dame before the fire in 360° video

If you listen to one thing today

How scared should we be?

If you read one thing today

'The doctor wrote a question mark for my child's sex'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today The Queen will hand specially minted coins to pensioners at the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

10:30 South Northumberland Coroner reopens a hearing into the death of Love Island star Sophie Gradon, who died aged 32 on 20 June 2018.

On this day

1956 British Chancellor Harold Macmillan unveils plans for the premium bond state saving scheme, offering cash prizes - including a £1,000 jackpot - instead of interest.

From elsewhere

See every 2019 Time 100 honoree in one minute (Time/YouTube)

More women over 40 are getting pregnant. But is that really about their choices? (Guardian)

In the police, I learnt there were deaths that made the news - and deaths that didn't (HuffPost UK)

Who has hidden in an embassy for longer than Julian Assange? (Spectator)