Image copyright PA Image caption Sunbathers flocked to Bournemouth beach in Dorset on Saturday to enjoy the hot weather

The UK is set for record-breaking temperatures over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, forecasters have said.

Supermarkets stocked up on barbecue meats and sun cream, as the Met Office said Saturday would be "glorious".

Temperatures are expected to climb to 26C on Easter Sunday and 27C on Monday, though north-west Scotland could be clipped by outbursts of rain.

The record temperature for Easter Sunday in the UK is 25.3C reached in Solent, Hampshire in April 2011.

The Solent also lays claim to the hottest Easter Monday with 24C recorded, also in 2011.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said the Solent's records were the "ones to keep an eye on and could be broken".

The UK's warmest Easter temperature was 29.4C, recorded at London's Camden Square on Holy Saturday in 1949.

Image caption Bank holiday exploring on the headland at Hengistbury Head in Mudeford

Image copyright PA Image caption Cyclists pass the beach huts on Boscombe beach, Dorset

Image caption Relaxing by the water in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose supermarkets said they expected soaring sales of sausages, burgers, ice lollies and ice cream.

Sainsbury's told the BBC it expected sales of rose wine to jump by 40% compared to last week, fake tan to climb by 300% and sun cream by 800%.

Image copyright PA Image caption A group of runners take to the seafront in Bournemouth

Image caption It was a good day to take it easy by the Thames in Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Image copyright PA Image caption Yellow rapeseed blooms in the sunshine near Skirpenbeck in Yorkshire

Argos customers have been preparing for the hot weather, with sales of one air conditioning unit up 367% week-on-week.

Asda is expecting high sales of Easter eggs and legs of lamb to be joined by a jump in sales of barbecue food - including a run on potato salad.

Meanwhile a spokesman for Waitrose said the supermarket was expecting sales of kebabs and steaks to rise by 150% week-on-week, and burgers by 170%.

Image copyright PA Image caption Boats cruise along the River Bure in Worxham on the Norfolk Broads