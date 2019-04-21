Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Deadly explosions strike across Sri Lanka

British citizens are feared to have been caught in explosions at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

At least 160 people have been killed and hundreds injured in eight blasts.

The UK's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, James Dauris, said: "We understand that some British citizens were caught in the blasts but we are unable to say how many people are, or might have been, affected."

Those still in the country have been urged to contact relatives.

Mr Dauris said he and his consular team were visiting one of the main hospitals in Colombo where casualties were taken.

He urged Britons to follow instructions from local authorities and hotel security. The British government has updated its travel advice.

The Sri Lankan government said there would a temporary block on the use of major social media networks and a curfew imposed from 18:00 to 06:00 local time (12:30-00:30 GMT).

Prime Minister Theresa May said the killings were "truly appalling" and "no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear".

