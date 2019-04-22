Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption The photos were taken on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

Official photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, have been released to mark his first birthday.

Taken by Catherine, the images show the prince in the grounds of the family's 10-bedroom Anmer Hall home on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Catherine also took Prince Louis' first official portraits, shortly after his birth on 23 April last year.

Prince Louis is the fifth in line to the throne.

His sister, Charlotte, turns four on 2 May, while his brother, Prince George, turns six on 22 July.

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne

The images have been released after Prince Louis' great grandmother, the Queen, celebrated her 93rd birthday on Easter Sunday.

The prince is expected to have a new cousin in the coming weeks, after the Duchess of Sussex revealed she is due to give birth at the end of April or start of May.

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge