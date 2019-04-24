If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

'Five Eyes' spy allies meet as 5G concerns grow

Intelligence experts from the so-called "Five Eyes" spy network are to hold an open discussion about cyber threats, amid reports of unease at the potential involvement of Chinese giant Huawei in the UK's new 5G mobile network. Some members of the Five Eyes alliance - the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - are concerned that the firm is too close to the Chinese government. Washington in particular has said it wants Huawei excluded from contracts. The company has insisted it is not controlled by the government in Beijing, but the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs committee has said allowing Huawei to build some of the UK's 5G infrastructure would "cause allies to doubt our ability to keep data secure". The BBC's security correspondent has written about whether Huawei is a threat to the Five Eyes alliance. And if you want to know more about 5G, click here.

Labour pledges end of 'rabbit hutch' flats

Labour has promised to stop the conversion of office blocks into housing. The party says changes to planning rules introduced in 2013 - which mean developers do not need planning permission for such projects - has left people living in "slum housing and rabbit hutch flats". While relaxing the rules has led to the creation of 42,000 new homes, office conversions are exempt from minimum space standards, which means at one block in east London some flats are as little as 13 sq metres each. National standards for new builds require one-bed apartments to be at least 37 sq metres. The Conservatives have criticised Labour's plans, saying they would "put a stop to people achieving home ownership". We've reported in the past about what it's like to live in a converted office block.

Trump and Twitter boss talk social media

US President Donald Trump has had a "great meeting" with Jack Dorsey, founder of social media giant Twitter, at the White House in Washington. The discussion was billed as being about "protecting the health of the public conversation" ahead of the US 2020 general election. Mr Dorsey tweeted afterwards that he wanted to make online discourse "healthier and more civil". And while the president - a prolific user of Twitter with around 60 million followers - also tweeted warm words about their chat, he had earlier used the platform to accuse it of being politically biased and of restricting the number of people who follow him. Twitter says follower numbers are reduced when it carries out periodic purges of so-called "bots". BBC News has looked into Mr Trump's Twitter activity - when he tweets, what he tweets, and who he tweets about.

How did the qwerty keyboard become so popular?

By Tim Harford, BBC World Service

It isn't easy to type "QWERTY" on a qwerty keyboard. My left-hand little finger holds the shift key, then the other fingers of my left hand clumsily crab sideways across the upper row. Q-W-E-R-T-Y. There's a lesson here: it matters where the keys sit on your keyboard. There are good arrangements and bad ones. Many people think that qwerty is a bad one - in fact, that it was deliberately designed to be slow and awkward. Could that be true? And why do economists, of all people, argue about this?

What the papers say

The Swedish teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg features on several of Wednesday's front pages, after she met UK political leaders. The Guardian says she accused politicians of lying about the UK's role in climate change. The Times reports that Environment Secretary Michael Gove expressed "guilt" that his generation had not done enough while the Metro adds he will meet Extinction Rebellion climate protesters who have been demonstrating in central London. Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that the US president will not stay with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when he comes to the UK for a state visit in June. You can read our full paper review here.

Lookahead

13:00 Funeral takes place in Belfast of the 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead during a riot in Londonderry last Thursday.

14:30 US plane maker Boeing releases financial results for the first quarter of 2019, which follow the grounding of its 737 Max jets.

On this day

1993 An IRA bomb explodes at Bishopsgate in the City of London killing one person and injuring more than 40.

