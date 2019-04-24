Image copyright Reuters Image caption GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming believes ingenuity is the UK's strongest defence and most powerful weapon

Experts from the so-called Five Eyes intelligence agencies will appear together for the first time in the UK to discuss cyber threats.

The Five Eyes was once an almost entirely secret intelligence alliance in which the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand shared information.

Representatives from all five countries will speak openly together at Glasgow's CyberUK conference on Wednesday.

It comes amid tensions in the close-knit group over how to deal with China.

In particular, there are divisions over the role that the Chinese company Huawei should have in building next-generation 5G data networks.

The US has been campaigning hard for allies to exclude Huawei and Australia has sided with Washington.

But there are reports that the UK government has already decided to allow Huawei to participate in building some "non-core" parts of a new 5G data network.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the decision was made by Prime Minister Theresa May despite concerns being raised by the home, defence and foreign secretaries.

A spokesman for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said its review of the issue would report in due course.

'Unprecedented challenges'

Opening the CyberUK conference, director of GCHQ Jeremy Fleming will warn that a technological revolution "brings new and unprecedented challenges for policymakers as they seek to protect citizens, judicial systems, businesses - and even societal norms".

He will say that government wants to do more to take the burden of cyber-security away from the individual and to work with manufacturers and online companies to ensure they build security into their products and services at the design stage.

Mr Fleming will make the case that improving the cyber-security of the UK is only achievable if "we build a genuinely national effort - with more connections and deeper cooperation with the private sector and even closer working with our partners and allies".

"To make this a success, our strongest defence and most powerful weapon will be our ingenuity - our ability to imagine what has yet to be imagined," he will add.

"To see further into the future than anyone else.

"Our vision for the next stage of the UK's cyber security strategy aims to do just that. The prize is great - a safer, more successful UK."